Used 2008 HUMMER H3 SUV Consumer Reviews
Best Looking SUV Out There!
Just bought my H3 luxury with 40,000 miles. I love the exterior and interior design. The engine is only a 3.7 and its a little underpowered but its not TOO bad. I think GM should of put a bigger engine in it. The fuel economy is whats expected from a mid- size suv. Im getting about 17 mpg combined. I think the interior set-up is one of the nicest from GM. The visibility is not great but not a big issue for taller drivers. The leather is very comfortable and the sunroof is huge! The monsoon system is banging. It turns heads like crazy! I love this car and wont get rid of in until the wheels fall off!
H3X ALPHA
This is a loaded 2008 H3X Alpha. My wife shopped all the 'current' updated SUVs - Mazda CX9, Acadia/Enclave, Mountaineer (we've leased five of these in a row). She also decided to look at HUMMER. The dealer let us use a 2007 H3 for a weekend - and she was sold. We also waited to test the H3 Alpha - and that did the trick. The V8 is much smoother, better acceleration and the ride and comfort are excellent. It's still a truck - so don't think it will ride like the other SUVs. But that's part of the reason to buy a HUMMER to begin with. This is one sweet ride. It's too new to assess gas mileage, but again, we know it's not a 23MPG vehicle. Put an H3 on your short list!
H3 for Me
I read consumer reports before I bought my H3 and was a little concerned. I am so happy I didn't depend on any review to make my decision. The H3 is the best vehicle I have ever owned. I tried 4 new vehicles in the last three years and have finally got a keeper. I keep trying to use my wifes car when we go for a ride to keep my miles down but she won't hear it. She loves riding in the H3 no matter what mileage it gets. Too many people want to change it with fluff and make it something its not. I bought it because it is what it is sharp lookin, fun to drive and easy to maintain.
PERFECTION SOOO CLOSE!
i've owned 3 hummers my '06h3 was totaled rolled at 45mph no injuries walked away, hummer still running. owneda variety of high end suvs like rangerover's, escalades, etc. alpha by far the best all around vehicle! H3 is safe and a tank, driven from mountains-mud-beach everything in between. V8 is what it needed. lux&adventure without nav. is best way to buy (all stock nav is junk no matter vehicle its in). army reservist h1 is great but H3 is narrow to fit down logging roads, low enough to fit in parking garages, turning radius perfect, incredible ground clearance, i have never gotten stuck pulled out many friends in other vehicles, H3T is the next toy wife will drive my alpha. WOW!!!
What a Hummer!
Just got a new H3 Alpha from Toronto. So far I am extremely pleased with it. It's so solid. Lateral blind spots are minimal with the over-sized side mirrors. I took it to Wal-Mart and Can Tire and it parks with no difficulty, due to its small turning radius and rear vision camera. (A must). Also, with the chrome tubular steps, my kids and 5' wife find it no problem to get on and off it. With the V8 engine, it has enough oomph to get to 80km. I have yet to assess how bad the fuel consumption is (I know..) I love my Hummer H3 Alpha on this day one and I will love it more every day.
