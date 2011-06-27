  1. Home
  2. HUMMER
  3. HUMMER H1
  4. Used 2003 HUMMER H1
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(22)
Appraise this car

2003 HUMMER H1 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Unsurpassed off-road ability, major-league attention getter.
  • Drives poorly on the street, not much interior room for such a big vehicle, low in power, high in price.
Other years
2004
2003
2002
2001
HUMMER H1 for Sale
2004
2003
2002
2001
List Price Estimate
Not Available
Used H1 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Unless you're desperately in need of attention or you own a sprawling cattle ranch, leave the H1 to movie stars and army commandos.

2003 Highlights

The original Hummer gets a few minor upgrades for 2003. An Eaton E-Locker is now available for the rear axle while the front end gets a new, heavy-duty brush guard. Inside, audiophiles will appreciate the redesigned stereo faceplate and the 12-disc in-dash CD changer.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2003 HUMMER H1.

5(86%)
4(14%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.9
22 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 22 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

perfect but gas
kvn,11/22/2002
I have no complaints about this vechile except for the gas uage.
$$$Pricey$$$
John McCance,12/24/2002
Hummer hasn't really done much with the H1 for the past few years. I love the exterior design and there is no competiton when it comes to off- roading. I think that the people at GM haven't really thought more on the lines of the H2 interior because the H1's is PLAIN!
Hummer:Test 1
carguy0007,12/29/2002
It was an experience like no other driving one of America's most bold suv's, due to the rugged looks, superman power, and it's outstanding craftsmanship. It's truly one heck of an suv.
Hummer H1 survey
Luke Dampf,06/10/2003
Hummer H1's best ogg-road truck I ever see, when I drove Hummer H1, it feel so great, Also very powerful engine, high torque, Flat tire system, bulletproof windows, a lots more, H1's a LOTS better than H2, I believe that H2 is for a road style SUV, not off road, Ugly body style, etc. H1 rules off road world!
See all 22 reviews of the 2003 HUMMER H1
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 4
4-speed automatic
Diesel
195 hp @ 3400 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 4
4-speed automatic
Diesel
195 hp @ 3400 rpm
See all Used 2003 HUMMER H1 features & specs
More about the 2003 HUMMER H1

Used 2003 HUMMER H1 Overview

The Used 2003 HUMMER H1 is offered in the following submodels: H1 SUV. Available styles include Open Top 4WD 4dr SUV (6.5L 8cyl Turbodiesel 4A), and Wagon 4WD 4dr SUV (6.5L 8cyl Turbodiesel 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2003 HUMMER H1?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2003 HUMMER H1s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2003 HUMMER H1 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2003 HUMMER H1.

Can't find a used 2003 HUMMER H1s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used HUMMER H1 for sale - 11 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $22,024.

Find a used HUMMER for sale - 8 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $18,244.

Find a used certified pre-owned HUMMER H1 for sale - 5 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $13,441.

Find a used certified pre-owned HUMMER for sale - 4 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $14,233.

Should I lease or buy a 2003 HUMMER H1?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out HUMMER lease specials
Check out HUMMER H1 lease specials

Related Used 2003 HUMMER H1 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles