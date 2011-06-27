2003 HUMMER H1 Review
- Unsurpassed off-road ability, major-league attention getter.
- Drives poorly on the street, not much interior room for such a big vehicle, low in power, high in price.
List Price Estimate
Not Available
Edmunds' Expert Review
Unless you're desperately in need of attention or you own a sprawling cattle ranch, leave the H1 to movie stars and army commandos.
2003 Highlights
The original Hummer gets a few minor upgrades for 2003. An Eaton E-Locker is now available for the rear axle while the front end gets a new, heavy-duty brush guard. Inside, audiophiles will appreciate the redesigned stereo faceplate and the 12-disc in-dash CD changer.
kvn,11/22/2002
I have no complaints about this vechile except for the gas uage.
John McCance,12/24/2002
Hummer hasn't really done much with the H1 for the past few years. I love the exterior design and there is no competiton when it comes to off- roading. I think that the people at GM haven't really thought more on the lines of the H2 interior because the H1's is PLAIN!
carguy0007,12/29/2002
It was an experience like no other driving one of America's most bold suv's, due to the rugged looks, superman power, and it's outstanding craftsmanship. It's truly one heck of an suv.
Luke Dampf,06/10/2003
Hummer H1's best ogg-road truck I ever see, when I drove Hummer H1, it feel so great, Also very powerful engine, high torque, Flat tire system, bulletproof windows, a lots more, H1's a LOTS better than H2, I believe that H2 is for a road style SUV, not off road, Ugly body style, etc. H1 rules off road world!
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 4
4-speed automatic
Diesel
195 hp @ 3400 rpm
