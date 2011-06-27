Vehicle overview

The H1 (the original Hummer's official name since the debut of the H2) is a civilian version of the High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle (HMMWV), or Humvee, used by the U.S. military. A.M. General, the current manufacturer of the H1, was awarded its first government contract to build the Humvee in 1983. Significant exposure to the American public during the first Gulf War convinced A.M. General that a civilian version would be a viable consumer product. It was first made available to the public in 1992 and has been sold in limited numbers continuously since then. Although certain modifications were made to qualify it for public sale, the first civilian version was pretty similar to the original military version. Since then, minor upgrades have been made to soften its image. Noticeable improvements to the interior, including redesigned consoles and new seats, came in 2004. Hummer has also sought to improve the truck's performance this year by installing a more powerful engine and a new five-speed automatic transmission.

No matter how many changes Hummer makes, however, there is no getting around the fact that this is a big, heavy truck with really bad table manners. Compared to a Lexus LX 470, for instance, the H1 comes off as hopelessly primitive, expensive and generally ineffective for normal use. Not that this is any big secret, of course. Hummer is fully aware that this is a specialty vehicle, which is why it now offers the smaller H2 and H3 SUVs. Both provide similar styling and are much more realistic vehicles for day-to-day ownership. Only when one desires a no-holds-barred off-road vehicle or a "look at me!" driveway placeholder does the H1 Alpha deliver. For these two situations, there's never any doubt that H1 Alpha is the genuine article.