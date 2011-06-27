  1. Home
2006 HUMMER H1 Alpha Review

Pros & Cons

  • Unsurpassed off-road ability, major-league attention-getter.
  • Drives poorly on the street, not much passenger room for such a big vehicle, high price.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Unless you're desperately in need of attention or you own a sprawling cattle ranch, leave the H1 to celebrities and the U.S. military.

Vehicle overview

The H1 (the original Hummer's official name since the debut of the H2) is a civilian version of the High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle (HMMWV), or Humvee, used by the U.S. military. A.M. General, the current manufacturer of the H1, was awarded its first government contract to build the Humvee in 1983. Significant exposure to the American public during the first Gulf War convinced A.M. General that a civilian version would be a viable consumer product. It was first made available to the public in 1992 and has been sold in limited numbers continuously since then. Although certain modifications were made to qualify it for public sale, the first civilian version was pretty similar to the original military version. Since then, minor upgrades have been made to soften its image. Noticeable improvements to the interior, including redesigned consoles and new seats, came in 2004. Hummer has also sought to improve the truck's performance this year by installing a more powerful engine and a new five-speed automatic transmission.

No matter how many changes Hummer makes, however, there is no getting around the fact that this is a big, heavy truck with really bad table manners. Compared to a Lexus LX 470, for instance, the H1 comes off as hopelessly primitive, expensive and generally ineffective for normal use. Not that this is any big secret, of course. Hummer is fully aware that this is a specialty vehicle, which is why it now offers the smaller H2 and H3 SUVs. Both provide similar styling and are much more realistic vehicles for day-to-day ownership. Only when one desires a no-holds-barred off-road vehicle or a "look at me!" driveway placeholder does the H1 Alpha deliver. For these two situations, there's never any doubt that H1 Alpha is the genuine article.

2006 HUMMER H1 Alpha models

The H1 Alpha is a four-passenger SUV available in two body styles: a four-door open top or a four-door wagon. Standard equipment for the one available trim level includes items like power windows, keyless entry, heated exterior mirrors, leather seats, cruise control, air conditioning and a six-CD audio system. A central tire-inflation system, which utilizes an onboard air compressor, allows the driver to adjust tire pressure via cockpit controls. Standard wheel size is 17 inches with run-flat tires; two-piece 17-inch aluminum wheels with dual bead locks are optional, as are special Goodyear Wrangler MT/R tires. There is also an Off-Road Adventure package that includes front and rear Eaton E-Locker differential locks, a 12,000-pound winch and 17-inch, two-piece wheels.

2006 Highlights

The Hummer H1 receives a number of important drivetrain improvements this year. Now labeled H1 "Alpha," the truck features a new 6.6-liter turbodiesel V8 good for 300 horsepower and 520 pound-feet of torque. This output is considerably better than last year's 205 hp and 440 lb-ft of torque, and GM says the new engine delivers better fuel economy, too. A new five-speed automatic transmission is also part of the package. It replaces last year's four-speed transmission and delivers a better low-speed crawl ratio and a higher maximum tow capacity. Other supporting changes to the driveline include stronger half shafts, bigger brakes and a new design for the H1's geared hubs that's said to improve smoothness during deceleration and stopping.

Performance & mpg

The Hummer H1 Alpha is equipped with a 6.6-liter, turbodiesel V8 engine. It makes 300 horsepower and 520 lb-ft of torque and sends its power to all four wheels through a five-speed automatic transmission. Geared hubs, limited-slip front and rear differentials and optional electronic differential locks combine to give the H1 Alpha a high degree of slow-speed, rock-crawling ability. Properly equipped, the open-top version can tow up to 9,300 pounds.

Safety

Safety features are pretty much limited to standard antilock brakes and a tire-pressure monitoring system. There are no airbags, not even for the driver. No government agency has crash tested a Hummer, but with a curb weight of at least 7,500 pounds, the odds will typically be in the H1 Alpha's favor.

Driving

Though this year's new engine has helped to improve acceleration, the Hummer H1 Alpha still takes a leisurely 13.5 seconds to go from zero to 60. And don't expect carlike, or even trucklike, handling. The Hummer lumbers and wallows its way around town the way you might expect a military-derived vehicle would, and braking distances are long. When taken off the pavement, however, the H1 Alpha has no equal in wide-open terrain. The truck's 16-inch ground clearance, wide-clearance angles, low-geared drivetrain and meaty tires allow it to crawl over, ford through or stomp just about any obstacle that comes its way.

Interior

Ergonomics in the passenger compartment have been improved over the years, but still lag far behind less expensive luxury SUV competitors. The seats are comfortable for smaller-framed individuals, but many folks will find the passenger space cramped at best. Getting in and out of the H1 is an exercise in, well, exercise. Large and clunky switches control various functions, and the gauges are utilitarian round units with a decidedly aftermarket look. Cargo room is less than what is typically available in a full-size SUV.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2006 HUMMER H1 Alpha.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
5 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 5 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best Vehicle of the 21st CENTURY!
Joshua,07/21/2005
I live southwest florida on the outskirts of the everglades. i go off- roading with my friends all the time may i say i have not yet seen a single flaw with this vehicle nor has it ever gotten stuck in mud, sand, water, ETC. while all of my friends are struggling to get out of mud holes the 12,000 lbs. winch does the job in less than a minute. i have never doubted this vehicle nor should anyone else. why do you think the worlds strongest military uses this vehicle.
The Best
zokoye williams,04/25/2005
It allowed me to explore that part of the world we live in. that part is the wilderness and the mountains. I could not do it with out the hummer vehicle. It had all the features of most luxury cars and the workload better than any other vecihle known to civilian world.
Damn near the best vehicle ever made.
DsrtRaider777,02/24/2007
For sure the best vehicle ever made for off road use. I would say the 2006 H1 will not be the last year of the civilian H1 production. Gm show room needs a H1 in it every year as well as every Hummer dealership needs one H1 to make the H2 and H3 look better.
H1 all the way
Hummer H1 Wagon,09/24/2005
I have been driving H1's since 1995. I have another vehicle that I drive most of the time, but it is good to have the ultimate off-road vehicle at your disposal - knowing that in this uncertain day and age, I can go anywhere any time I want - whether to the grocery store, or in a life saving situation.
See all 5 reviews of the 2006 HUMMER H1 Alpha
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 4
5-speed automatic
Diesel
300 hp @ 3000 rpm
See all Used 2006 HUMMER H1 Alpha features & specs
More about the 2006 HUMMER H1 Alpha

Used 2006 HUMMER H1 Alpha Overview

The Used 2006 HUMMER H1 Alpha is offered in the following submodels: H1 Alpha SUV. Available styles include Wagon 4dr SUV 4WD (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 5A), and Open-Top 4dr SUV 4WD (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 5A).

