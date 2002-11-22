Used 2003 HUMMER H1 for Sale Near Me

Auto Enterprise - New Port Richey / Florida

Clean CARFAX. H1 Open Top, 4D Sport Utility, 6.5L V8 Turbodiesel, 4-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Candy Apple, 1GC Option Package, 4 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Rocker Panel Protection, AM/FM radio, Brush Guard, Cassette, Cloth Seat Trim, Convertible roof lining, Cruise Control, Delco Sound System, Deluxe Rear-View Mirror, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Heated Power Mirrors, Heated Windshield, Integrated roll-over protection, Lighted Visor Mirrors, Low tire pressure warning, Panic alarm, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Power Package, Power steering, Power windows, Rear air conditioning, Rear audio controls, Remote keyless entry, Run-Flat Tire System, Speed-sensing steering, Tachometer, Traction control, Trailer Towing Unit, Voltmeter, Weather band radio.Candy Apple 2001 Hummer H1 Open Top 4WD 6.5L V8 TurbodieselAS IS VEHICLE – ALL VEHICLES OVER 10 YEARS OR 100K MILES WILL BE SOLD AS IS. We do our best to disclose any existing issues with this vehicle, but we won’t be responsible for any existing or new mechanic failures after the sale. AS IS VEHICLEAt Jacobs Mitsubishi Our goal is to make you a customer for life. We want you to have the most enjoyable car buying experience possible . All prices displayed do not include additional accessories or fees and costs of closing including any government, additional packages applied to vehicle, including but not limited to JacobsCare, federal, dealer fees, taxes, registration, dealer document, cost of accessories, emissions testing, or any other fees. All prices, specifications and availability are subject to change at any time, without notice. Online pricing reflective of conditional consumer qualifications and stipulation to finance with our captive lenders and trade in their vehicle, not all applicants will be approved, offers may change at any time and may not reflect accuracy online, see dealer for most updated offers. Not all offers can be combined. Applicant may qualify for partial discount displayed by financing with another approved lender through and provided by Jacobs Mitsubishi. Contact dealer for most current information, availability or details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2001 HUMMER H1 Open Top with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

N/A Combined MPG ( 13 City/ 17 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 137ZA90301E192627

Stock: A192627

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-01-2020