Used 2003 HUMMER H1 Open Top Features & Specs

More about the 2003 H1
Overview
Engine TypeDiesel
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
full time 4WDyes
automatic locking hubsyes
Front and rear limited slip differentialyes
manual hi-lo gear selectionyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
Center locking differentialyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity42 gal.
Fuel typeDiesel fuel
Engine
Torque430 lb-ft @ 1800 rpm
Base engine size6.5 l
Horsepower195 hp @ 3400 rpm
Turning circle51 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeDiesel
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
Multi-CD located in dashyes
Monsoon premium brand stereo systemyes
AM/FM in dash-CD , CD-controller stereoyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
Monsoon premium brand speakersyes
separate rear audioyes
mast antennayes
Comfort & Convenience
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Front and rear air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room44.4 in.
bucket front seatsyes
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front shoulder room77.1 in.
Front leg room38.1 in.
Front hip room23.1 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room42.9 in.
Rear hip Room22.4 in.
Rear leg room29.9 in.
Rear shoulder room77.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Measurements
Front track71.6 in.
Curb weight6814 lbs.
Gross weight10300 lbs.
Angle of approach72 degrees
Maximum payload3486 lbs.
Angle of departure37.5 degrees
Length184.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity7986 lbs.
Ground clearance16 in.
Height77 in.
Wheel base130 in.
Width101 in.
Rear track71.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright White
  • Black
  • Competition Yellow
  • Black Diamond Metallic
  • Summit Silver
  • Woodland Green
  • Firehouse Red
  • Metallic Pewter
  • Ocean Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Cloud Gray
Tires & Wheels
17 in. wheelsyes
Run flat tiresyes
R E tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
