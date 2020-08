Used 2006 HUMMER H1 Alpha for Sale Near Me

Dean Team Volkswagen Kirkwood - Kirkwood / Missouri

This HUMMER H1 has a powerful Turbo Diesel V8 6.6L/395 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Heated front seats, 6.6L (395) DURAMAX TURBO-DIESEL V8 ENGINE, Zexel Torsen III torque-biasing differentials, Windshield intermittent wiper/washer system, Welded steel box-section frame w/5 crossmembers. This HUMMER H1 Comes Equipped with These Options TT4 traction control system, TorqTrac 4 traction control system, Tonneau cover, T6 hardened aircraft aluminum body, Rocker panel protection-inc: dual aluminum plates, Remote keyless entry-inc: pwr door locks, Rear window defroster, Pwr-assisted variable-ratio steering, Pwr windows w/driver-side express down feature, Pwr outlet, Passenger side lighted visor, Overhead storage, LT37/12.50R17 SBR BSW Goodyear Wrangler GS-A tires, Instrumentation-inc: speedometer, odometer, tachometer, fuel level, engine coolant temp, oil pressure, voltmeter, Helicopter lift hooks. Carfax reports: No Damage Reported, No Accidents Reported.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2006 HUMMER H1 Alpha Open Top with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Heated seats .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive



VIN: 137PH90376E217503

Stock: K5294

Listed since: 05-01-2020