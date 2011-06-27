Used 2003 HUMMER H1 Consumer Reviews
perfect but gas
I have no complaints about this vechile except for the gas uage.
$$$Pricey$$$
Hummer hasn't really done much with the H1 for the past few years. I love the exterior design and there is no competiton when it comes to off- roading. I think that the people at GM haven't really thought more on the lines of the H2 interior because the H1's is PLAIN!
Hummer:Test 1
It was an experience like no other driving one of America's most bold suv's, due to the rugged looks, superman power, and it's outstanding craftsmanship. It's truly one heck of an suv.
Hummer H1 survey
Hummer H1's best ogg-road truck I ever see, when I drove Hummer H1, it feel so great, Also very powerful engine, high torque, Flat tire system, bulletproof windows, a lots more, H1's a LOTS better than H2, I believe that H2 is for a road style SUV, not off road, Ugly body style, etc. H1 rules off road world!
paige
this vehicle is probably the best car u would want if u like to take your dogs to the beach so you can drive trough water.
