2016 Nissan NV Passenger Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2016 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 S 3dr Van (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,392$20,756$24,258
Clean$16,962$20,243$23,617
Average$16,102$19,217$22,334
Rough$15,242$18,191$21,050
Sell my 2016 Nissan NV Passenger with Edmunds
Estimated values
2016 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 SV 3dr Van (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,049$22,735$26,570
Clean$18,578$22,173$25,867
Average$17,636$21,049$24,462
Rough$16,694$19,925$23,056
Sell my 2016 Nissan NV Passenger with Edmunds
Estimated values
2016 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 S 3dr Van (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,450$18,440$21,550
Clean$15,068$17,984$20,980
Average$14,304$17,072$19,840
Rough$13,540$16,160$18,700
Sell my 2016 Nissan NV Passenger with Edmunds
Estimated values
2016 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 SV 3dr Van (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,230$20,564$24,033
Clean$16,804$20,056$23,397
Average$15,953$19,039$22,126
Rough$15,101$18,022$20,855
Sell my 2016 Nissan NV Passenger with Edmunds
Estimated values
2016 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 SL 3dr Van (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,735$24,747$28,921
Clean$20,222$24,135$28,156
Average$19,197$22,912$26,626
Rough$18,172$21,688$25,097
Sell my 2016 Nissan NV Passenger with Edmunds

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2016 Nissan NV Passenger on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 Nissan NV Passenger with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $15,068 for one in "Clean" condition and about $17,984 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Nissan NV Passenger is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 Nissan NV Passenger with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $15,068 for one in "Clean" condition and about $17,984 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2016 Nissan NV Passenger, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2016 Nissan NV Passenger with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $15,068 for one in "Clean" condition and about $17,984 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2016 Nissan NV Passenger. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2016 Nissan NV Passenger and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2016 Nissan NV Passenger ranges from $13,540 to $21,550, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2016 Nissan NV Passenger is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.