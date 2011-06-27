Estimated values
1996 Nissan Pathfinder SE 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$791
|$1,531
|$1,905
|Clean
|$709
|$1,372
|$1,713
|Average
|$544
|$1,054
|$1,329
|Rough
|$380
|$737
|$945
Estimated values
1996 Nissan Pathfinder XE 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$754
|$1,430
|$1,772
|Clean
|$675
|$1,282
|$1,593
|Average
|$519
|$985
|$1,236
|Rough
|$362
|$688
|$879
Estimated values
1996 Nissan Pathfinder XE 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$693
|$1,321
|$1,638
|Clean
|$621
|$1,184
|$1,473
|Average
|$477
|$910
|$1,143
|Rough
|$333
|$636
|$813
Estimated values
1996 Nissan Pathfinder LE 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$821
|$1,254
|$1,469
|Clean
|$735
|$1,124
|$1,321
|Average
|$565
|$864
|$1,025
|Rough
|$394
|$604
|$729
Estimated values
1996 Nissan Pathfinder LE 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,040
|$2,073
|$2,596
|Clean
|$932
|$1,858
|$2,334
|Average
|$716
|$1,428
|$1,811
|Rough
|$500
|$998
|$1,288