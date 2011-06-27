Estimated values
1995 Nissan 300ZX Turbo 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,491
|$17,545
|$20,292
|Clean
|$11,088
|$15,615
|$18,071
|Average
|$8,281
|$11,756
|$13,629
|Rough
|$5,474
|$7,897
|$9,187
Estimated values
1995 Nissan 300ZX 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,037
|$9,126
|$11,331
|Clean
|$4,471
|$8,122
|$10,091
|Average
|$3,339
|$6,115
|$7,610
|Rough
|$2,207
|$4,108
|$5,130
Estimated values
1995 Nissan 300ZX 2+2 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,391
|$8,153
|$10,181
|Clean
|$3,898
|$7,256
|$9,066
|Average
|$2,911
|$5,463
|$6,838
|Rough
|$1,924
|$3,670
|$4,609
Estimated values
1995 Nissan 300ZX 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,191
|$7,917
|$9,925
|Clean
|$3,720
|$7,046
|$8,839
|Average
|$2,779
|$5,305
|$6,666
|Rough
|$1,837
|$3,564
|$4,493