Estimated values
1991 Nissan Stanza GXE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$565
|$1,285
|$1,677
|Clean
|$494
|$1,128
|$1,472
|Average
|$354
|$814
|$1,062
|Rough
|$214
|$500
|$652
Estimated values
1991 Nissan Stanza XE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$565
|$1,285
|$1,677
|Clean
|$494
|$1,128
|$1,472
|Average
|$354
|$814
|$1,062
|Rough
|$214
|$500
|$652