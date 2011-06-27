Used 2011 Honda Pilot SUV Consumer Reviews

Better than the rest!!...no really! andonakis , 02/25/2011 34 of 34 people found this review helpful We looked at all the competing mid-size SUVs and we narrowed it down to the final 3: Maxda cx-9, Toyota Highlander, and the Honda Pilot. The Pilot was last on her list.(Don't know why) When the dealers gave us the cars to keep over night, the Pilot became the instant favored. The Mazda was a close second and the Highlander...well it didn't even compare. Sorry Toyota. The reason is simple. To us, the Pilot just felt like an SUV. What we mean is it drives like an SUV, it was comfortable like an SUV and it looks like an SUV. We are coming from a BMW X5 so our experience with the Pilot is not exaggerated, it truly is a wonderful car. Thank you Honda!! Report Abuse

Great change of pace at good price, excellent performance. cajuncooker , 03/08/2011 35 of 36 people found this review helpful Been driving a '98 Explorer, '99 Olds Silhouette, (Pilot replaced), and my wife's '08 Tribute; what a change. Looking for something to give us driveability, comfort, roominess that could replace a minivan, but yet give us the versatility of a SUV. Enter the Pilot. After researching and driving the Equinox, Edge, Acadia, CX-9, Santa Fe, Murano, Highlander and Explorer, the Pilot just offered so much more for the value. Our first Honda, we have been very pleased. A much roomier, comfortable vehicle the Pilot is heads above the competition. Comforatable quite rider, great handling and reasonable mileage, I would highly recommend the Pilot.

LOVE IT Brian Peters , 10/01/2015 EX-L 4dr SUV 4WD w/Nav (3.5L 6cyl 5A) 30 of 31 people found this review helpful I have owned my 2011 Pilot for two years now and have nothing but great things to say about it. The amount of cargo space and thought that went into this vehicle goes well beyond its truck like exterior. (Which I love) This SUV has places to store things behind every corner, and even has plenty of room when I have 8 people packed into it. IT never slips & slides in the rain or snow, and has been nothing but reliable to me since I purchased it in the summer of 2013. The only thing I have had to replace is the brake pads, but that's expected in any large 3 row crossover. Its get up and go is good, but I struggle to overtake cars on the highway without really hitting the gas pedal. Overall, I would recommend this vehicle to any family that does not want a minivan, wants a bang for there buck, and wants to ride in style. My rating for the Pilot? 10/10 best car I have ever owned. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Pilot A Great Ride Rhoads Birgit , 06/29/2018 Touring 4dr SUV 4WD w/Nav, Rear Entertainment (3.5L 6cyl 5A) 13 of 13 people found this review helpful I hope I don't jinx myself.....my 2011 Pilot has been very trustworthy. I love that the seats go down nicely to give me a lot of cargo room...a great vehicle for those who need show dog transportation. The car is well insulated and keeps cool in summer and is free of outside noise. The instrument panel and tech stuff is very poorly designed and takes a bit of study to figure it out. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value