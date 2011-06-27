Estimated values
2019 Cadillac ATS Coupe 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,046
|$25,726
|$27,789
|Clean
|$23,613
|$25,256
|$27,271
|Average
|$22,747
|$24,316
|$26,235
|Rough
|$21,881
|$23,377
|$25,199
Estimated values
2019 Cadillac ATS Coupe Premium Performance 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,583
|$34,804
|$37,534
|Clean
|$31,996
|$34,168
|$36,834
|Average
|$30,822
|$32,897
|$35,435
|Rough
|$29,648
|$31,626
|$34,035
Estimated values
2019 Cadillac ATS Coupe Premium Luxury 2dr Coupe AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,572
|$33,535
|$35,949
|Clean
|$31,003
|$32,923
|$35,279
|Average
|$29,866
|$31,698
|$33,939
|Rough
|$28,728
|$30,473
|$32,598
Estimated values
2019 Cadillac ATS Coupe Luxury 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,743
|$29,623
|$31,934
|Clean
|$27,243
|$29,082
|$31,339
|Average
|$26,244
|$28,000
|$30,148
|Rough
|$25,244
|$26,918
|$28,958
Estimated values
2019 Cadillac ATS Coupe Premium Luxury 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,199
|$32,134
|$34,513
|Clean
|$29,655
|$31,547
|$33,870
|Average
|$28,567
|$30,373
|$32,583
|Rough
|$27,479
|$29,200
|$31,296
Estimated values
2019 Cadillac ATS Coupe 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,737
|$26,287
|$28,194
|Clean
|$24,291
|$25,807
|$27,668
|Average
|$23,400
|$24,847
|$26,617
|Rough
|$22,509
|$23,886
|$25,566
Estimated values
2019 Cadillac ATS Coupe Luxury 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,740
|$28,723
|$31,160
|Clean
|$26,259
|$28,199
|$30,579
|Average
|$25,295
|$27,149
|$29,417
|Rough
|$24,332
|$26,100
|$28,256