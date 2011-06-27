  1. Home
2016 Cadillac ATS Coupe Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2016 Cadillac ATS Coupe Performance 2dr Coupe AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,570$24,309$27,086
Clean$20,743$23,363$26,008
Average$19,091$21,471$23,853
Rough$17,438$19,580$21,697
Estimated values
2016 Cadillac ATS Coupe Luxury 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,752$20,293$22,867
Clean$17,072$19,503$21,957
Average$15,711$17,924$20,137
Rough$14,351$16,345$18,317
Estimated values
2016 Cadillac ATS Coupe Standard 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,376$18,492$20,638
Clean$15,749$17,773$19,817
Average$14,494$16,334$18,174
Rough$13,239$14,895$16,532
Estimated values
2016 Cadillac ATS Coupe Premium 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,139$22,768$25,435
Clean$19,367$21,882$24,423
Average$17,824$20,111$22,399
Rough$16,281$18,339$20,374
Estimated values
2016 Cadillac ATS Coupe Premium 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,096$25,072$28,088
Clean$21,250$24,096$26,971
Average$19,557$22,145$24,735
Rough$17,863$20,194$22,500
Estimated values
2016 Cadillac ATS Coupe Performance 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,920$22,884$25,888
Clean$19,156$21,994$24,858
Average$17,630$20,213$22,797
Rough$16,104$18,432$20,737
Estimated values
2016 Cadillac ATS Coupe Performance 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,637$23,305$26,010
Clean$19,846$22,398$24,975
Average$18,265$20,585$22,905
Rough$16,684$18,771$20,835
Estimated values
2016 Cadillac ATS Coupe Luxury 2dr Coupe AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,480$23,257$26,071
Clean$19,696$22,352$25,034
Average$18,126$20,543$22,959
Rough$16,557$18,733$20,884
Estimated values
2016 Cadillac ATS Coupe Luxury 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,042$21,062$24,117
Clean$17,351$20,242$23,157
Average$15,969$18,603$21,238
Rough$14,586$16,964$19,318
Estimated values
2016 Cadillac ATS Coupe Premium 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,981$23,436$25,927
Clean$20,177$22,524$24,895
Average$18,569$20,700$22,831
Rough$16,962$18,877$20,768
Estimated values
2016 Cadillac ATS Coupe Luxury 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,712$21,229$23,780
Clean$17,995$20,403$22,833
Average$16,561$18,751$20,941
Rough$15,127$17,099$19,048
Estimated values
2016 Cadillac ATS Coupe Standard 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,872$18,065$20,287
Clean$15,264$17,362$19,480
Average$14,048$15,956$17,865
Rough$12,832$14,550$16,250
Estimated values
2016 Cadillac ATS Coupe Premium 2dr Coupe AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,352$25,542$27,769
Clean$22,457$24,548$26,664
Average$20,668$22,560$24,454
Rough$18,878$20,573$22,244
Estimated values
2016 Cadillac ATS Coupe Performance 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,065$22,689$25,350
Clean$19,296$21,806$24,341
Average$17,759$20,040$22,323
Rough$16,221$18,275$20,306
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2016 Cadillac ATS Coupe on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 Cadillac ATS Coupe with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $15,264 for one in "Clean" condition and about $17,362 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Cadillac ATS Coupe is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 Cadillac ATS Coupe with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $15,264 for one in "Clean" condition and about $17,362 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2016 Cadillac ATS Coupe, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2016 Cadillac ATS Coupe with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $15,264 for one in "Clean" condition and about $17,362 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2016 Cadillac ATS Coupe. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2016 Cadillac ATS Coupe and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2016 Cadillac ATS Coupe ranges from $12,832 to $20,287, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2016 Cadillac ATS Coupe is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.