Estimated values
2016 Cadillac ATS Coupe Performance 2dr Coupe AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,570
|$24,309
|$27,086
|Clean
|$20,743
|$23,363
|$26,008
|Average
|$19,091
|$21,471
|$23,853
|Rough
|$17,438
|$19,580
|$21,697
Estimated values
2016 Cadillac ATS Coupe Luxury 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,752
|$20,293
|$22,867
|Clean
|$17,072
|$19,503
|$21,957
|Average
|$15,711
|$17,924
|$20,137
|Rough
|$14,351
|$16,345
|$18,317
Estimated values
2016 Cadillac ATS Coupe Standard 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,376
|$18,492
|$20,638
|Clean
|$15,749
|$17,773
|$19,817
|Average
|$14,494
|$16,334
|$18,174
|Rough
|$13,239
|$14,895
|$16,532
Estimated values
2016 Cadillac ATS Coupe Premium 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,139
|$22,768
|$25,435
|Clean
|$19,367
|$21,882
|$24,423
|Average
|$17,824
|$20,111
|$22,399
|Rough
|$16,281
|$18,339
|$20,374
Estimated values
2016 Cadillac ATS Coupe Premium 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,096
|$25,072
|$28,088
|Clean
|$21,250
|$24,096
|$26,971
|Average
|$19,557
|$22,145
|$24,735
|Rough
|$17,863
|$20,194
|$22,500
Estimated values
2016 Cadillac ATS Coupe Performance 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,920
|$22,884
|$25,888
|Clean
|$19,156
|$21,994
|$24,858
|Average
|$17,630
|$20,213
|$22,797
|Rough
|$16,104
|$18,432
|$20,737
Estimated values
2016 Cadillac ATS Coupe Performance 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,637
|$23,305
|$26,010
|Clean
|$19,846
|$22,398
|$24,975
|Average
|$18,265
|$20,585
|$22,905
|Rough
|$16,684
|$18,771
|$20,835
Estimated values
2016 Cadillac ATS Coupe Luxury 2dr Coupe AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,480
|$23,257
|$26,071
|Clean
|$19,696
|$22,352
|$25,034
|Average
|$18,126
|$20,543
|$22,959
|Rough
|$16,557
|$18,733
|$20,884
Estimated values
2016 Cadillac ATS Coupe Luxury 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,042
|$21,062
|$24,117
|Clean
|$17,351
|$20,242
|$23,157
|Average
|$15,969
|$18,603
|$21,238
|Rough
|$14,586
|$16,964
|$19,318
Estimated values
2016 Cadillac ATS Coupe Premium 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,981
|$23,436
|$25,927
|Clean
|$20,177
|$22,524
|$24,895
|Average
|$18,569
|$20,700
|$22,831
|Rough
|$16,962
|$18,877
|$20,768
Estimated values
2016 Cadillac ATS Coupe Luxury 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,712
|$21,229
|$23,780
|Clean
|$17,995
|$20,403
|$22,833
|Average
|$16,561
|$18,751
|$20,941
|Rough
|$15,127
|$17,099
|$19,048
Estimated values
2016 Cadillac ATS Coupe Standard 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,872
|$18,065
|$20,287
|Clean
|$15,264
|$17,362
|$19,480
|Average
|$14,048
|$15,956
|$17,865
|Rough
|$12,832
|$14,550
|$16,250
Estimated values
2016 Cadillac ATS Coupe Premium 2dr Coupe AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,352
|$25,542
|$27,769
|Clean
|$22,457
|$24,548
|$26,664
|Average
|$20,668
|$22,560
|$24,454
|Rough
|$18,878
|$20,573
|$22,244
Estimated values
2016 Cadillac ATS Coupe Performance 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,065
|$22,689
|$25,350
|Clean
|$19,296
|$21,806
|$24,341
|Average
|$17,759
|$20,040
|$22,323
|Rough
|$16,221
|$18,275
|$20,306