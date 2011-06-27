  1. Home
Estimated values
2019 Cadillac Escalade ESV Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$59,906$61,854$64,281
Clean$58,849$60,756$63,118
Average$56,733$58,559$60,792
Rough$54,618$56,362$58,465
Estimated values
2019 Cadillac Escalade ESV Luxury 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$58,321$60,305$62,776
Clean$57,291$59,234$61,640
Average$55,232$57,092$59,368
Rough$53,172$54,950$57,096
Estimated values
2019 Cadillac Escalade ESV 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$53,639$55,515$57,848
Clean$52,692$54,529$56,801
Average$50,798$52,557$54,708
Rough$48,904$50,585$52,614
Estimated values
2019 Cadillac Escalade ESV Premium Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$63,562$65,349$67,579
Clean$62,440$64,188$66,356
Average$60,196$61,867$63,910
Rough$57,951$59,546$61,465
Estimated values
2019 Cadillac Escalade ESV 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$56,153$57,906$60,090
Clean$55,161$56,877$59,003
Average$53,178$54,821$56,828
Rough$51,195$52,764$54,654
Estimated values
2019 Cadillac Escalade ESV Premium Luxury 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$61,257$63,069$65,330
Clean$60,175$61,949$64,148
Average$58,012$59,709$61,784
Rough$55,849$57,468$59,419
Estimated values
2019 Cadillac Escalade ESV Platinum 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$68,257$69,973$72,121
Clean$67,052$68,730$70,816
Average$64,642$66,245$68,206
Rough$62,231$63,759$65,596
Estimated values
2019 Cadillac Escalade ESV Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$69,089$70,556$72,398
Clean$67,869$69,303$71,088
Average$65,429$66,796$68,468
Rough$62,990$64,290$65,848
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2019 Cadillac Escalade ESV on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 Cadillac Escalade ESV with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $52,692 for one in "Clean" condition and about $54,529 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2019 Cadillac Escalade ESV. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2019 Cadillac Escalade ESV and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2019 Cadillac Escalade ESV ranges from $48,904 to $57,848, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2019 Cadillac Escalade ESV is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.