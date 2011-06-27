Estimated values
2018 Cadillac ATS Coupe Premium Luxury 2dr Coupe AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,248
|$29,414
|$31,876
|Clean
|$26,580
|$28,683
|$31,068
|Average
|$25,244
|$27,222
|$29,452
|Rough
|$23,909
|$25,760
|$27,836
Estimated values
2018 Cadillac ATS Coupe Premium Luxury 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,036
|$28,161
|$30,576
|Clean
|$25,398
|$27,461
|$29,801
|Average
|$24,122
|$26,062
|$28,250
|Rough
|$22,846
|$24,663
|$26,700
Estimated values
2018 Cadillac ATS Coupe Luxury 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,980
|$25,106
|$27,521
|Clean
|$22,417
|$24,483
|$26,824
|Average
|$21,291
|$23,235
|$25,428
|Rough
|$20,164
|$21,988
|$24,033
Estimated values
2018 Cadillac ATS Coupe Luxury 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,871
|$25,916
|$28,238
|Clean
|$23,286
|$25,272
|$27,522
|Average
|$22,116
|$23,984
|$26,091
|Rough
|$20,946
|$22,696
|$24,659
Estimated values
2018 Cadillac ATS Coupe Premium Performance 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,127
|$30,543
|$33,288
|Clean
|$27,438
|$29,784
|$32,444
|Average
|$26,059
|$28,267
|$30,757
|Rough
|$24,681
|$26,749
|$29,069
Estimated values
2018 Cadillac ATS Coupe 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,445
|$22,244
|$24,288
|Clean
|$19,944
|$21,691
|$23,673
|Average
|$18,942
|$20,586
|$22,441
|Rough
|$17,940
|$19,481
|$21,210
Estimated values
2018 Cadillac ATS Coupe 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,237
|$22,942
|$24,879
|Clean
|$20,716
|$22,372
|$24,249
|Average
|$19,675
|$21,232
|$22,987
|Rough
|$18,635
|$20,092
|$21,726