Estimated values
2010 Cadillac Escalade Hybrid 4dr SUV 4WD (6.0L 8cyl gas/electric hybrid 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,491
|$16,076
|$17,871
|Clean
|$12,773
|$15,202
|$16,849
|Average
|$11,339
|$13,454
|$14,806
|Rough
|$9,905
|$11,706
|$12,764
Estimated values
2010 Cadillac Escalade Hybrid Platinum Edition 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl gas/electric hybrid 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,321
|$18,092
|$20,024
|Clean
|$14,506
|$17,109
|$18,880
|Average
|$12,877
|$15,142
|$16,591
|Rough
|$11,248
|$13,174
|$14,302
Estimated values
2010 Cadillac Escalade Hybrid 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl gas/electric hybrid 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,589
|$11,464
|$13,413
|Clean
|$8,133
|$10,840
|$12,646
|Average
|$7,219
|$9,594
|$11,113
|Rough
|$6,306
|$8,348
|$9,580
Estimated values
2010 Cadillac Escalade Hybrid Platinum Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (6.0L 8cyl gas/electric hybrid 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,883
|$17,195
|$20,118
|Clean
|$12,199
|$16,260
|$18,968
|Average
|$10,829
|$14,390
|$16,668
|Rough
|$9,459
|$12,521
|$14,368