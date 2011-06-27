Estimated values
2010 INFINITI M45 4dr Sedan (4.5L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,486
|$11,328
|$13,173
|Clean
|$7,765
|$10,367
|$12,049
|Average
|$6,323
|$8,444
|$9,802
|Rough
|$4,881
|$6,522
|$7,555
Estimated values
2010 INFINITI M45 x 4dr Sedan AWD (4.5L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,922
|$9,167
|$10,626
|Clean
|$6,334
|$8,389
|$9,719
|Average
|$5,158
|$6,834
|$7,907
|Rough
|$3,981
|$5,278
|$6,094