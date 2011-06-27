Used 2009 Honda Odyssey Minivan Consumer Reviews

Honda SUPER Van mike shinkus , 04/10/2016 EX-L 4dr Minivan w/Rear Entertainment (3.5L 6cyl 5A) 20 of 20 people found this review helpful This is my second Odyssey. My first was a 2000 EX. I kept it 9 years and had around 121000 miles on it. I would NOT purchase any other. We have traveled all over in this Odyssey and it runs flawlessly. You can store more stuff in the back than you could imagine !!! We traveled with it loaded to the gills plus the hard shell, OME, on the roof and NEVER had an issue. The SINGLE warranty item was a rear wheel bearing when the van had about 2000 miles on it. Nothing else. Replaced the timing belt at 130000 along with the water pump and all the pulleys. Changed oil and filter every 3K miles even though I know it isn`t required but I am old school. Replaced the front rotors twice so far along with the pads. I always buy the best replacement parts and they work well. No Advanced garbage. My Odyssey likes Firestone tires as they last the longest and handle the winter weather we get here in PA. Yes, I do put snow tires on it but sometimes get caught with the all seasons on. Highly recommend any one to purchase the Honda Odyssey. Simply THE BEST !!!! I will be selling this one in 2 more years, I keep them 9 years as long as they deserve it and this one does !!!! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Good intro to minivan ownership dad2be , 10/14/2009 12 of 12 people found this review helpful We've had this van for about 6 months now and are very satisfied with our purchase. Just got back from a 3000 mile road-trip to Florida and averaged the EPA stated 23 mpg with a full load. At purchase time, we got almost $6000 off of MSRP (when deals were good prior to cash for clunkers) which certainly influenced our decision and I still think it is a great value. No mechanical problems to date. I read through some other reviews and folks mention the road noise and the way the transmission shifts. Nothing that bothers our family, but do take a long test drive with a mix of city and highway roads before purchasing any vehicle - don't assume you'll love it just because it's a Honda...

Such a great purchase!! Vikas P , 07/09/2018 EX-L 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) 10 of 10 people found this review helpful We bought this vehicle brand new in 2009, and have owned it for 9 years. Now, we don't drive much, and only have 82,000 miles on it, however, I feel like this car could easily last us 20 years! It performs well, is extremely comfortable, and other than a weird battery issue we had with this car, we have only done regular maintenance on it and I still feel like it drives likes it's only a couple of years old. My one qualm with it, if any is the gas mileage we get - which is probably closer to 16mpg, but we live in a hilly area and only really do city driving. If I were looking for a minivan today, I would definitely buy another Odyssey.

3rd Engine >65,000 miles smith2121 , 05/17/2014 15 of 17 people found this review helpful I'm on my third engine with less than 65,000 miles on the car. Luckily it's been under warranty for all repairs. However, in addition to the two new engines we've spent thousands of dollars on little repairs that keep coming up. We've owned the car for a little over three years and on average it's been in the shop once every month for the last two years. I will NEVER buy a Honda again.