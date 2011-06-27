Used 2008 Honda Odyssey Minivan Consumer Reviews

Honda Angst , 11/07/2018 EX-L 4dr Minivan w/Rear Entertainment (3.5L 6cyl 5A)

I bought this van used with 104K miles (in April 2016) confident that I was buying a Honda (like I have most of my life) and treated right, they last. By all appearances the vehicle had been cared for. Great paint/body, the interior was clean and maintained and it ran well. Imagine my surprise at 107K miles when my low oil light comes on. I checked the dipstick and I had a drop of oil at the very end. No oil leaks or smoke from the exhaust. This is the beginning of my falling out with Honda. I took it back to the dealer astonished and looking for some answers. They conducting an oil consumption test and determined I was using 1-1/2 qts of oil per 1000 miles. After pressing the issue they told me they had performed a piston ring replacement on the vehicle prior to my purchase for the very same reason and that work was still under warranty. But it gets better. Next thing I know Honda has ponied up for an engine replacement. I was floored, but curious as to why they were being so incredibly generous. I found out why at about 20K miles into my new engine when it started using oil again without leaks or exhaust smoke. I took it back once again, did an oil test and it was determined that the vehicle was using 1qt every 1K miles and Honda said "that falls within acceptable parameters" and so they refused to do anything. This is when I started digging and discovered Honda has settled a class action suit in 2014 for...you guessed it, excessive oil consumption with certain 2008 Odyssey Models (all with VCM, Variable Cylinder Management). Honda extended powertrain warranties for most vehicles and some people that were a actually part of the class action were made whole, thus my engine replacement. Clearly that was not the problem and I eventually discovered the VCM was the actual culprit. I discovered that too late as the piston rings on my NEW engine were already damaged. I would eventually end up at the Honda shop again when the vehicle started experiencing constant cylinder misfires at about 40K miles into the NEW engine. They recommended piston ring replacement, but said ideally I should replace the engine, 40K miles and I needed a new engine. If you're considering one of these Odyssey's with VCM, buyer beware. If you cant verify the service records just walk away.