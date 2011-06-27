  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Honda Insight
  4. Used 2001 Honda Insight
  5. Used 2001 Honda Insight Hatchback
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2001 Honda Insight Hatchback Consumer Reviews

More about the 2001 Insight
5(85%)4(15%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.9
27 reviews
Write a review
See all Insights for sale
List Price Estimate
$1,323 - $3,026
Used Insight for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12345...6

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Free Car?

Kris, 03/16/2008
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

I have a 75 mile daily commute to work (San Diego to Irvine). I was driving a Nissan Xterra (paid off) getting 16 mpg and paying $680 a month in gas. I bought my Honda Insight for $11,000 and have a monthly payment of $225 a month. The Insight gets 50 mpg (+-2 mpg) even with all the SoCal hills and traffic. I am now paying $210 a month in gas. This is a total cost (both car payment and gas) of $435 a month, a savings of $245 a month in just the gas for my Xterra. It feels like I'm saving money and I got a free car in the process. Pretty wild! I still own the Xterra but I only use it for Home Depot runs. All this and it's a blast to drive around town. My advice...Buy one!

Report Abuse

Best Car I've Ever Owned

SemperJoe, 03/22/2009
5 of 6 people found this review helpful

This is the coolest and best car I have ever own. I have saved thousands of dollars on gas driving this - not to mention helping the environment. I highly recommend this car to anyone considering one!!!

Report Abuse

50+mpg, totally trouble free

Dave, 06/04/2006
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Except for no center armrest in console the best designed most efficient vehicle I have ever owned. Fun, cute, 10K miles mid-February to early june. 53mpg. average--with automatic, AC, PS, PB, PW, P. locks, P. mirrors. Comfortable and surprisingly roomy. 5 day round trip Tucson to San Francisco, driver and passenger and luggage - 38 gallons, $105, 1900 miles! And American Honda transferred the warranty (8 yr./100K miles) for $50 transfer fee, then informed me they had extended the driveline warranty from 8/100K to 10/150K.

Report Abuse

An exceptional car

Ricky C. Savage, 11/22/2015
2dr Hatchback w/Air Conditioning (1.0L 3cyl gas/electric hybrid 5M)
6 of 9 people found this review helpful

This car produces exceptionally good fuel economy. I average about 50-54 mpg regardless of how I drive and I drive it most of the time in the 60-75 mph. My Insight is a 2001 that I bought in March 2012 when it had 16,095 miles on it. I bought it from a dealer who told me the older lady who owned it got ill shortly after she bought it and it sat in the garage for most of the time between 2001 and 2012. My mileage now (Nov 2015) was 75,926 at my last fill-up so I have put almost 60,000 on the car in the last 3 years and 8 months. I needed to replace the main battery shortly after I bought the car probably because it sat around for much of the 11 years the lady owned it. When I first bought it, the gas mileage ranged from a low of 47.7 to a high of 60.3 mpg. I would guess the average mileage was about 53-54 mpg. I calculated the gas mileage by keeping meticulous records of when I filled the gas tank and I compared the Insight's mpg with that calculated by hand. The results were within 1 to 2 mpg of what I manually calculated so the readout gives a pretty honest record of the mpg actually achieved. The largest discrepancy was about 3 mpg but it did not happen very often (it happened about 3 times). The gas mileage was as low as 42.4 mpg on a hot day in July (when I use my a/c a lot) and the average gas mileage now after all those miles is around 51 mpg. I do drive pretty fast now so that could be a factor because I generally drive 70-75 mph on the highways and I spend a lot of time on the highway. I have not had too much problem with my Insight and I really love this car. I take the Insight on long trips because I prefer better gas mileage with my Insight as compared to my Lincoln Town Car (although the Town Car is much more comfortable!). This is an update on 30 Nov 2016. I still love the car and it has a dent on the passenger side door when a person at Home Depo tossed a shopping cart at it and put a big dent in it. Also it has a scratch on the driver's side where it looks like my wife must of scraped something. I still love the car and it still gets great gas mileage with over 86,500 miles on it. Gas mileage averaging 50 mpg in the cooler winters here in Las Vegas and it drops to the low 40s during the months of Jun, Jul and August when I use the A/C during the hot days. It has returned to the low 50s in September. Update 3 June 2017 -- I still love this car and wished more cars were being made that get between 42 and 54 mpg (and that is with me manually calculating the mileage)! Update 5 December 2017 -- I still love this car and nothing has made me change my mind about it!!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

2001 Honda Insight

sparky23, 03/29/2008
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Over my lifetime, I have bought eight new cars from a Karman Ghia to a Cadillac. This by far is the best car, new or used, I have ever had. Great conversational piece, incredible reliability, and unbelievably economical. Oh and did I mention that the all aluminum body does not rust. It still looks like new.

Report Abuse
12345...6
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Insights for sale

Related Used 2001 Honda Insight Hatchback info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles