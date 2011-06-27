Used 2017 Honda HR-V Consumer Reviews

Went from 2007 Fit Sport to HR-V EX to 2017 HRV EX Dan Dormio , 09/15/2015 EX-L w/Navigation 4dr SUV AWD (1.8L 4cyl CVT) 188 of 194 people found this review helpful I knew basically what I wanted but did not know what would give it to me. I looked around and had never heard of the HR-V until I was looking at a CR-V and remarked to the salesman that it was bigger than I wanted. He asked if I had looked at the HR-V. He had one. I looked it over and the salesman and I took a test drive. It had the magic seats that I really liked in the Fit. It was bigger, which I was looking for, quieter, nicer ride, etc. The features were excellent although the USB, HDMI, and 12 volt power supply are inconveniently located. At the time I was driving my F150. I took it home and came back with my Fit. I then took the HR-V for a ride by myself. I took it home and got my wife and we went for a ride, curvy road, highway, etc. I just had to have it back before the dealership closed. This was a Saturday. I bought it the next week. I just returned from a trip where I drove from Arkansas to Maryland and back. I have no regrets. The car performed fine in every respect, ride, comfort, mileage, etc. The automatic climate control is wonderful. I filled up in Cumberland, MD and stopped for the night in Morehead, Kentucky with still about a third of a tank of gas. I filled up when I left Morehead and had a third of a tank or so when I got home. I used the Honda Nav app that I downloaded to my IPhone as my GPS. I carried my regular GPS along just in case. The Honda Nav App was great. A $60.00 down load, an HDMI cable, a lightning adapter from Best Buy, and a USB charge cord for the IPhone to keep the phone charged and forget the regular GPS. It runs through the 7" display. I am extremely pleased with the HR-V, price, features, ride, everything. I had no problems in the mountains in West Virginia or Maryland. I mostly left it on economy the whole trip until I hit the mountains and then I turned it off for the the extra power. Car did fine. I now have approximately 16k miles on it. Have had it about 54 weeks. I have taken it to northern Illinois, Maryland 4 times, and Florida once. I am extremely happy with the HRV. I will be taking it to south Dakota soon. Note, it cruised the SD 80 mph speed limit with no problem and I have had no problems in the mountains with it. I basically set economy on and left it. Very seldom do I take it out of economy. I had my 2016 HRV EX for approximately 14 months. I put approximately 18,800 miles on it. I had no complaint with the car at all. I traded it in about 5 months ago on a 2017 HRV EX-L-Navi-AWD. The main reason I traded was I wanted an AWD. I took it to northern Illinois over Christmas. I cannot say anything negative about the HRV at all. Even with the upgrade to AWD it still gets good mileage, although I did drop some from the 2 wheel drive, but then that is to be expected. The HRV goes about 10,000 miles between oil changes. For me it has been a great car. I wanted something bigger than the Fit but smaller than the CRV. The HRV fit the bill perfectly. It rides and handles well. Acceleration is very adequate but it is not a race car. The acceleration, even on mountains is very adequate. I have run mountains in Arkansas, Kentucky, Maryland, West Virginia, and South Dakota. In my opinion they are great cars. Just returned from a 12 day trip to Arizona. Have also taken the 2017 HRV to northern Illinois and Maryland. Will be going to Maryland again, likely within the next 3 weeks. I love the car. It is plenty big and comfortable for two people to travel in. We also have a Honda Cross Tour. It is a very nice car also. We used it for trips until I got the HRV. Now we use the HRV for trips. If we were traveling with more than just my wife and I we would use the Cross Tour but the HRV is perfectly fine for two people to travel in. Plenty of room for our stuff, plus souvenirs and stuff we pick up along the way. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great Lil SUV Dave , 08/03/2017 LX 4dr SUV (1.8L 4cyl CVT) 36 of 36 people found this review helpful Just a step below the CR-V but a true value. Just a few things I'd like to see different but overall very nicely equipped and a great value. Took ride to visit up North about 3K miles and got 33+ mpg and that's cruising with everyone else with AC on. Has a very nice ride and the handling is outstanding. Plan to keep this little gem for quite sometime. Update 2/4/18: Still enjoying this vehicle! Try it you will like it. Update2/6/19: Haven't changed my mind on this vehicle. Still got it! Update 8/519: still like this car but have a door seal leak drivers side. Took in once and they couldn't find it but with last monsoon type rain I had it again. Taking in again and have carpet and underlayment checked too right away. Just shy of 34k miles now. No other problems. 2/6/2020: They found and fixed the door leak. All good! Still enjoy this car very much. Ride is still great and mileage I get is fantastic. Friend got in it the other day and said it still looked new. 8/6/2020: The baby's still got it. Haven't been driving as much like everyone else but still feels like a newer vehicle to me. Going to take another trip up North soon. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Consider the HR-V for your second or third car. MG Brown , 03/17/2017 EX 4dr SUV AWD (1.8L 4cyl CVT) 88 of 91 people found this review helpful It is just slightly a month after delivery of our Honda HR-V EX AWD. There were certain dealer-installed options that we wanted, and we found after using the ‘build your Honda’ tool on their website, that installation and other required installation kits were not included in the price of the options. This raised the price considerably and was a bit of a sticker shock. If you are planning to have options installed, check the price of labor, etc. on the Honda e-store for a more realistic bottom line price. Speaking of dealer installation charges, shop around before buying or ordering your HR-V. We saved a substantial amount of money buying either OEM or third party accessories from eBay and Amazon. I feel anyone can ‘install’ a rear cargo tray or floor mats so why pay the dealer’s labor charge for something that you can do yourself? We feel that the HR-V is a good choice for a second or third car (our case) for a small family or a childless couple. In many ways, the HR-V is a throwback to when families had a low-end station wagon as a second car for hauling people or cargo. With the price being what it is- I can imagine some young families looking at the LX model for an only car. I'm not sure if the HR-V is the best choice for an only car so I'd advise people such as that to shop around. Honda surprised us by including some features as standard on the HR-V that I would consider to be luxury oriented and not including some features that I would call practical in nature. For example- both of our other cars have push button memory seats (not available in the HR-V) which is extremely helpful if you have 2-3 people who drive all of the cars. As with most Hondas made in the last 20 years or so, major options are by package so if you want XM satellite radio, you have no choice but to pay for leather seating and navigation also. It’s a shame that you can’t pick and choose more features but I assume it’s that way to keep costs down. I read other reviewers complaining about driver positioning; I can only assume that they have not read their owners manual because our EX model has tilt and telescope steering wheel as well as seat height and backrest tilt adjustments. I am a tall guy but with some adjusting, I can get reasonably comfortable in the HR-V driver compartment. My only interior complaint is that both driver and passenger seating areas have an encroachment by the front wheel well into the interior which pushes back my left leg when driving or right leg when I am the passenger by about an inch. This is just enough to be slightly uncomfortable when driving but less so when I am the passenger. If you are tall or have a long inseam, this may be a consideration for you too. Others have complained about the HR-V’s engine performance; I believe that Honda changed the engine mapping for 2017 and our AWD version gets down the road nicely. I can’t imagine anyone buying an HR-V expecting it to be a rocket. We feel the power and torque are more than adequate and at the same time it delivers good to great fuel economy. The AWD on our HR-V proved its worth after the first heavy snowfall in our area and unless you are really on a tight budget, I’d certainly suggest you get the AWD version. We had another car in the past with a CVT automatic and the HR-V has some of the same characteristic transmission and power train noise that the other car had. It’s a shame because most Honda automatics are relatively quiet. I have heard that some people have complained about Honda not including Apple Play or the Android equivalent in the HR-V. We feel that the HondaLink system included in the EX is all that we need and quite easy and intuitive to use. I understand the infotainment system in the LX is different so perhaps those that have complained have the LX. Our HR-V is a fun and versatile vehicle. The various cargo configurations such as ‘long mode’ and the magic seats in the 2nd row make for a lot of options when transporting stuff from here to there. We have found the HR-V to be a crossover that does almost everything well; it is very practical and economical as well as having a handsome appearance without too much glitz and gadgetry. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

I <3 my HR-V! Trasid , 03/01/2017 EX 4dr SUV (1.8L 4cyl 6M) 50 of 52 people found this review helpful I test drove many different vehicles. Along with Honda's history of vehicle reliability, I picked the HR-V for the following reasons: It's a great looking vehicle with great mpg. (I am averaging 36 mpg on each tank of gas and I expect that to get better!) It's very reasonably priced for a vehicle that has heated seats, a backup camera, a right turn lane/signal camera, push start and a moon roof. The front seats sit a bit higher and are much easier to get in and out of as compared to the civic. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Value Report Abuse