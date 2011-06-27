Estimated values
2007 Hyundai Elantra GLS 4dr Sedan w/XM Option (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,880
|$3,103
|$3,763
|Clean
|$1,704
|$2,821
|$3,423
|Average
|$1,353
|$2,257
|$2,745
|Rough
|$1,001
|$1,693
|$2,066
Estimated values
2007 Hyundai Elantra SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,767
|$2,885
|$3,488
|Clean
|$1,601
|$2,623
|$3,174
|Average
|$1,271
|$2,099
|$2,545
|Rough
|$941
|$1,574
|$1,916
Estimated values
2007 Hyundai Elantra SE SULEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,830
|$2,953
|$3,560
|Clean
|$1,659
|$2,685
|$3,239
|Average
|$1,317
|$2,148
|$2,597
|Rough
|$974
|$1,612
|$1,955
Estimated values
2007 Hyundai Elantra SE 4dr Sedan w/XM (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,762
|$2,679
|$3,174
|Clean
|$1,597
|$2,435
|$2,888
|Average
|$1,268
|$1,948
|$2,315
|Rough
|$938
|$1,462
|$1,743
Estimated values
2007 Hyundai Elantra Limited 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,842
|$2,790
|$3,303
|Clean
|$1,670
|$2,536
|$3,005
|Average
|$1,326
|$2,029
|$2,409
|Rough
|$981
|$1,522
|$1,814
Estimated values
2007 Hyundai Elantra SE SULEV 4dr Sedan w/XM (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,857
|$2,818
|$3,338
|Clean
|$1,684
|$2,562
|$3,037
|Average
|$1,336
|$2,050
|$2,435
|Rough
|$989
|$1,538
|$1,833
Estimated values
2007 Hyundai Elantra Limited 4dr Sedan w/XM (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,155
|$3,389
|$4,056
|Clean
|$1,953
|$3,081
|$3,690
|Average
|$1,550
|$2,466
|$2,959
|Rough
|$1,147
|$1,850
|$2,227
Estimated values
2007 Hyundai Elantra Limited 4dr Sedan w/XM (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,845
|$2,814
|$3,338
|Clean
|$1,672
|$2,558
|$3,037
|Average
|$1,327
|$2,047
|$2,435
|Rough
|$982
|$1,535
|$1,833
Estimated values
2007 Hyundai Elantra GLS 4dr Sedan w/XM Option (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,504
|$2,316
|$2,756
|Clean
|$1,363
|$2,106
|$2,507
|Average
|$1,082
|$1,685
|$2,010
|Rough
|$801
|$1,264
|$1,513
Estimated values
2007 Hyundai Elantra Limited SULEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,931
|$3,071
|$3,688
|Clean
|$1,750
|$2,792
|$3,355
|Average
|$1,389
|$2,234
|$2,690
|Rough
|$1,028
|$1,676
|$2,025
Estimated values
2007 Hyundai Elantra Limited 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,917
|$3,051
|$3,663
|Clean
|$1,738
|$2,774
|$3,333
|Average
|$1,379
|$2,219
|$2,672
|Rough
|$1,021
|$1,665
|$2,011
Estimated values
2007 Hyundai Elantra GLS 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,622
|$2,637
|$3,184
|Clean
|$1,470
|$2,397
|$2,897
|Average
|$1,167
|$1,918
|$2,323
|Rough
|$864
|$1,439
|$1,748
Estimated values
2007 Hyundai Elantra SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,892
|$3,292
|$4,047
|Clean
|$1,715
|$2,993
|$3,682
|Average
|$1,361
|$2,394
|$2,952
|Rough
|$1,007
|$1,796
|$2,222
Estimated values
2007 Hyundai Elantra SE 4dr Sedan w/XM (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,864
|$2,820
|$3,338
|Clean
|$1,690
|$2,564
|$3,037
|Average
|$1,341
|$2,052
|$2,435
|Rough
|$993
|$1,539
|$1,833
Estimated values
2007 Hyundai Elantra GLS 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,775
|$2,810
|$3,370
|Clean
|$1,609
|$2,555
|$3,066
|Average
|$1,277
|$2,044
|$2,458
|Rough
|$945
|$1,533
|$1,850
Estimated values
2007 Hyundai Elantra Limited SULEV 4dr Sedan w/XM (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,968
|$2,964
|$3,502
|Clean
|$1,784
|$2,694
|$3,186
|Average
|$1,416
|$2,156
|$2,555
|Rough
|$1,048
|$1,617
|$1,923
Estimated values
2007 Hyundai Elantra GLS SULEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,830
|$2,845
|$3,395
|Clean
|$1,659
|$2,587
|$3,088
|Average
|$1,317
|$2,070
|$2,476
|Rough
|$974
|$1,553
|$1,864
Estimated values
2007 Hyundai Elantra GLS SULEV 4dr Sedan w/XM Option (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,607
|$2,462
|$2,924
|Clean
|$1,457
|$2,238
|$2,660
|Average
|$1,156
|$1,791
|$2,133
|Rough
|$856
|$1,343
|$1,605