  1. Home
  2. Hyundai
  3. Hyundai Elantra
  4. Used 2007 Hyundai Elantra
  5. Appraisal value

2007 Hyundai Elantra Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2007 Hyundai Elantra GLS 4dr Sedan w/XM Option (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,880$3,103$3,763
Clean$1,704$2,821$3,423
Average$1,353$2,257$2,745
Rough$1,001$1,693$2,066
Sell my 2007 Hyundai Elantra with EdmundsShop for a used Hyundai Elantra near you
Estimated values
2007 Hyundai Elantra SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,767$2,885$3,488
Clean$1,601$2,623$3,174
Average$1,271$2,099$2,545
Rough$941$1,574$1,916
Sell my 2007 Hyundai Elantra with EdmundsShop for a used Hyundai Elantra near you
Estimated values
2007 Hyundai Elantra SE SULEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,830$2,953$3,560
Clean$1,659$2,685$3,239
Average$1,317$2,148$2,597
Rough$974$1,612$1,955
Sell my 2007 Hyundai Elantra with EdmundsShop for a used Hyundai Elantra near you
Estimated values
2007 Hyundai Elantra SE 4dr Sedan w/XM (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,762$2,679$3,174
Clean$1,597$2,435$2,888
Average$1,268$1,948$2,315
Rough$938$1,462$1,743
Sell my 2007 Hyundai Elantra with EdmundsShop for a used Hyundai Elantra near you
Estimated values
2007 Hyundai Elantra Limited 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,842$2,790$3,303
Clean$1,670$2,536$3,005
Average$1,326$2,029$2,409
Rough$981$1,522$1,814
Sell my 2007 Hyundai Elantra with EdmundsShop for a used Hyundai Elantra near you
Estimated values
2007 Hyundai Elantra SE SULEV 4dr Sedan w/XM (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,857$2,818$3,338
Clean$1,684$2,562$3,037
Average$1,336$2,050$2,435
Rough$989$1,538$1,833
Sell my 2007 Hyundai Elantra with EdmundsShop for a used Hyundai Elantra near you
Estimated values
2007 Hyundai Elantra Limited 4dr Sedan w/XM (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,155$3,389$4,056
Clean$1,953$3,081$3,690
Average$1,550$2,466$2,959
Rough$1,147$1,850$2,227
Sell my 2007 Hyundai Elantra with EdmundsShop for a used Hyundai Elantra near you
Estimated values
2007 Hyundai Elantra Limited 4dr Sedan w/XM (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,845$2,814$3,338
Clean$1,672$2,558$3,037
Average$1,327$2,047$2,435
Rough$982$1,535$1,833
Sell my 2007 Hyundai Elantra with EdmundsShop for a used Hyundai Elantra near you
Estimated values
2007 Hyundai Elantra GLS 4dr Sedan w/XM Option (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,504$2,316$2,756
Clean$1,363$2,106$2,507
Average$1,082$1,685$2,010
Rough$801$1,264$1,513
Sell my 2007 Hyundai Elantra with EdmundsShop for a used Hyundai Elantra near you
Estimated values
2007 Hyundai Elantra Limited SULEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,931$3,071$3,688
Clean$1,750$2,792$3,355
Average$1,389$2,234$2,690
Rough$1,028$1,676$2,025
Sell my 2007 Hyundai Elantra with EdmundsShop for a used Hyundai Elantra near you
Estimated values
2007 Hyundai Elantra Limited 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,917$3,051$3,663
Clean$1,738$2,774$3,333
Average$1,379$2,219$2,672
Rough$1,021$1,665$2,011
Sell my 2007 Hyundai Elantra with EdmundsShop for a used Hyundai Elantra near you
Estimated values
2007 Hyundai Elantra GLS 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,622$2,637$3,184
Clean$1,470$2,397$2,897
Average$1,167$1,918$2,323
Rough$864$1,439$1,748
Sell my 2007 Hyundai Elantra with EdmundsShop for a used Hyundai Elantra near you
Estimated values
2007 Hyundai Elantra SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,892$3,292$4,047
Clean$1,715$2,993$3,682
Average$1,361$2,394$2,952
Rough$1,007$1,796$2,222
Sell my 2007 Hyundai Elantra with EdmundsShop for a used Hyundai Elantra near you
Estimated values
2007 Hyundai Elantra SE 4dr Sedan w/XM (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,864$2,820$3,338
Clean$1,690$2,564$3,037
Average$1,341$2,052$2,435
Rough$993$1,539$1,833
Sell my 2007 Hyundai Elantra with EdmundsShop for a used Hyundai Elantra near you
Estimated values
2007 Hyundai Elantra GLS 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,775$2,810$3,370
Clean$1,609$2,555$3,066
Average$1,277$2,044$2,458
Rough$945$1,533$1,850
Sell my 2007 Hyundai Elantra with EdmundsShop for a used Hyundai Elantra near you
Estimated values
2007 Hyundai Elantra Limited SULEV 4dr Sedan w/XM (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,968$2,964$3,502
Clean$1,784$2,694$3,186
Average$1,416$2,156$2,555
Rough$1,048$1,617$1,923
Sell my 2007 Hyundai Elantra with EdmundsShop for a used Hyundai Elantra near you
Estimated values
2007 Hyundai Elantra GLS SULEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,830$2,845$3,395
Clean$1,659$2,587$3,088
Average$1,317$2,070$2,476
Rough$974$1,553$1,864
Sell my 2007 Hyundai Elantra with EdmundsShop for a used Hyundai Elantra near you
Estimated values
2007 Hyundai Elantra GLS SULEV 4dr Sedan w/XM Option (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,607$2,462$2,924
Clean$1,457$2,238$2,660
Average$1,156$1,791$2,133
Rough$856$1,343$1,605
Sell my 2007 Hyundai Elantra with EdmundsShop for a used Hyundai Elantra near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2007 Hyundai Elantra on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2007 Hyundai Elantra with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,470 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,397 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Hyundai Elantra is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2007 Hyundai Elantra with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,470 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,397 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2007 Hyundai Elantra, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2007 Hyundai Elantra with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,470 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,397 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2007 Hyundai Elantra. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2007 Hyundai Elantra and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2007 Hyundai Elantra ranges from $864 to $3,184, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2007 Hyundai Elantra is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.