Used 2016 Honda Fit Hatchback Consumer Reviews

2016 Honda Fit EX Randy Buss , 11/25/2015 EX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl CVT) 135 of 137 people found this review helpful My review for the 2016 Honda Fit EX will be in comparison to the 2009 Subaru Impreza we own, as well as other vehicles we've owned. We're very pleased with our Fit EX. We average a combined 38MPG, with highway driving around 44MPG, and city driving around 34MPG. The ride is comfortable; the seats and interior room is very comfortable (Far superior than our Subaru), and the interior quality is very good. Road noise is surprisingly quieter compared to our Subaru, however, there's no missing it when you hit a pothole or bump in the road. The wind noise in the Fit is virtually undetectable even at highway speeds of up to 65mph (great job Honda). We've been very pleased with the interior trim and build quality. The electronics/entertainment isn't top notch but it's satisfactory. Exterior visibility is comparable to other vehicles, with an advantage to rear visibility. The back up camera & lane watch camera are definitely a wonderful feature, but not a requirement because of the nice large side mirrors and rear visibility. Acceleration is more than adequate for rapid acceleration onto highways or when needed, & we've not been disappointed at all. We would highly recommend the Honda Fit EX. Minor Cons: The intermittent wipers have no variable setting. Slightly firm ride, and potholes or large bumps in the road are very noticeable. The long distance illumination is very good with high beams, however, because the fog lights and low beam lights turn off, it causes the immediate road area to become rather dimly lit. I'm planning on easily fixing this issue by adding an additional set of LED driving lights to come on only when the high beam lights are on. (Low beam illumination is excellent) The audio system is good, but it lacks a little on the low end bass. (Not bad, just not quite enough bass). Engine noise does become apparent when accelerating hard, but not much more than other cars do. Furthermore, once up to speed, the engine noise is not at all any worse than other cars. Major Cons: Absolutely nothing Additional notes to be aware of if you're in the market. The "2015" Honda Fit models were made in Mexico & had a series of quality issues due to an inexperienced work force. However, the "2016" Honda Fit models are now made in Japan, & the build quality is noticeably better. If you're in the market for a Honda or already own one, look at the first digit of the VIN# to know where it was made. 1 = USA 2 = Canada 3 = Mexico J = Japan Update: 12-11-16 I've replaced the halogen bulbs with LED lights, & it's significantly better. Previously, the halogen low beams would turn off when halogen high beams were turned on, which causes the road to darken. However, with the led bulbs the low beam bulb remains on & greatly improves visibility in combination with the high beams. I have to admit, when my wife initially suggested this vehicle, I specifically remember telling her "Are you crazy?!, we'll be sitting on each other's lap whenever we go anywhere.". Now, I recant that statement to tell you this car is surprisingly roomy inside, & you need to try one to realize it; don't judge it by how small it looks from the outside. It's roomy. Update: 6-16-17 Not much to update you about. I've managed to squeeze 48MPG by driving conscientiously. I also discovered a feature I hadn't been told about. The rear passenger seats have a two position reclining option. If the rear seat back is collapsed to the floor, you simply lift it up and push it toward the hatch to lock the seat into position for passengers to sit. However, if you lift the catch release lever on the top of the seat & gently push it back, it will recline a small bit further. It's designed with this feature, but I honestly believe the salesmen/saleswomen didn't know about it. I was pleasantly surprised by it, lol. Update: 6-14-18 We still love this car. The only new con would be some disappointment with the Radio Head Unit. Don't misunderstand me though, it's a good Head Unit that serves its purpose, but I have a growing disappointment with its lack of mirroring compatibility for android phones & the lack of ability to add additional apps to it for android phones, such as google maps. The head unit has GPS actively built into it & is capable, but Honda has locked it to prevent owners from utilizing it with other apps. I get that Honda want us to buy their map program, but that's ridiculously expensive. Update: 12-15-18 We love this car. Newest con developement is it failed to pass state inspection at just under 50k miles due to a rear shock leaking. Fortunately, we purchased the extended warranty and it was covered 100%. Otherwise it would have cost us $600+ dollars to replace both rear shocks. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great small car at great price Ken Lui , 08/02/2016 EX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl CVT) 30 of 30 people found this review helpful I was driving a Subaru WRX STI for several years. Excellent performance in every category, but less than ideal gas mileage. I recently changed job and need to commute farther and park at a train station. Worried about if the STI would get tampered with at the train station, I decide to downgrade and get a cheap car with great gas mileage, great cargo space and good reliability. After reading many online reviews (including other subcompacts) and looking at some pictures of the Honda Fit EV, I decided to purchase it without test driving. With the expectation of the car taking me from A to B without fanfare, I am totally surprised by how good the car is. By the way, I just bought the car for only three days. I can't wait to tell people how good this little subcompact is. I really like the Aegean Blue Metallic and the exterior style is just sleek and modern. Interior is roomy with decent fit and finish. Great fit and finish is the hallmark of Honda. Seats are reasonably comfortable, but may not be ideal for very long road trip. Cargo space is fantastic for a car this size. The magic seat is purely "magic". Gas mileage (approx. 38 mpg city/highway mixed) is awesome compared to 21 mpg I got from the Subaru WRX STI. Performance wise, I am not comparing it to the STI. Doing so would be unfair. Totally two different cars for different purposes. Coming from the STI though, the Fit was quite good in the handling department. It is nimble and easy to control. Steering wheel is light for easy maneuver. Parking is easy as it is small and it has a backup camera to assist. I am not going to cry about the loud engine noise during acceleration that many people (including reviewers) complained. Remember it is a 1.5 liter small engine. No comparison to the STI's 2.5L turbo charged engine producing 305 horse power. Even with its small and modest engine, it was surprisingly quite quick starting from a stop light and merging into highway traffic. I don't feel someone is going to smash on me because I was slow accelerating. I think the acceleration is adequate if not thrilling. Its 2,600 lb. curb weight actually helps on acceleration as a matter of fact. Yes, there is some wind noise at highway speed, but it is expected for an economical car like the Fit. Braking is adequate as it only has disc brakes in front and drum brakes in the rear. My "fast & furious" era is gone as I am getting older and am more practical. I am totally happy with the 2016 Honda Fit EX which is an excellent buy in the automotive subcompact territory. What a great car for commute and occasional cargo hauling. I have to wait and see how reliable it is over time and the maintenance cost. Overall, this car is an excellent choice if you are looking at subcompact vehicles. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

2016 Honda Fit - a review from a single female. Theresa L. , 01/17/2016 EX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl CVT) 31 of 32 people found this review helpful Before purchasing this vehicle I had a Honda Fit Sport I purchased new in 2010. I was in an accident where someone rear ended me going about 30 mph. The entire left side curtain airbag deployed. I was the driver and the only person in the car at the time of the accident. This accident totaled the car. I was so highly impressed how safe such a small car really was in an accident at that impact was, I was determined to replace it with a new Honda Fit. The Honda fit that was in the accident was silver, so I wanted something different. I really wanted a Modern Steel Metallic. None were available in a 200 mile radius of my area I was told. I had to drive an hour away from my home to get a Aegean Blue Metallic. White and silver seemed the only colors local available. I was surprised at the features you get with the car for the price. The Multi-Angle Rearview Camera with Guidelines, Right side cam for merging, Bluetooth® HandsFreeLink® and Streaming Audio, Multi-Reflector Halogen Headlights with Auto-On/Off. None of those came with the 2010 Honda Fit sport I had prior. I'm one person, no kids. I don't need a big vehicle, so that considered this was great for me considering the price. I didn't purchase a luxury vehicle so I like to show people the new features it came with for just an average car. I've only owned it a month, so I can't say much past how it compares to the 2010 I had. But I'm happy with the purchase and got more than what I expected. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Love the CVT gloria thomas , 04/22/2016 LX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl CVT) 13 of 13 people found this review helpful This is the first time I have received wildly different price quotes on a small car like this. Shopping around really paid off. As for the car, I love it. This was my first automatic, and I was concerned that I would find it dull, but it is still fun to drive. I have read a few people complaining about the CVT making noise in the lower gears, but for someone who is used to manual transmissions, I like the fact that I can detect its downshifting. I have only driven the car 500 miles, but I am getting 40 MPG combined driving--better than with my old manual Fit. Technology Performance Interior Comfort Value Report Abuse