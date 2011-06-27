Vehicle overview

There was a time when you could buy Honda Accord hatchbacks and wagons. But since the 2010 model year, Honda has been offering the four-door, Accord-based Crosstour hatchback, which is sort of a blend of these two ideas with a few crossover SUV characteristics thrown in for good measure. Now in its sixth year, the five-passenger Honda Crosstour remains a bit of an oddball among the more SUV-like offerings and wagon choices in this price range.

Compared to the Accord sedan, the 2015 Crosstour boasts an additional 10 cubic feet of room for your belongings with the rear seats up. And thanks to its user-friendly hatchback design, accessing this cargo area is simple. It also has a slighter higher stance than typical midsize sedans, and this makes it easy to get in and out while providing a better view of the road ahead. In addition, shoppers in the Snowbelt will appreciate the Crosstour's available all-wheel drive, a feature that isn't offered on the Accord. And compared to a compact or midsize crossover SUV you might buy instead, the Crosstour gives you handling that's truly carlike.

There are some downsides to the 2015 Honda Crosstour, however. For one, the Crosstour is based on the previous-generation Accord -- not the newest model that debuted for 2013 -- and therefore lacks the newer sedan's refinements. Also, if it's cargo space you're after, the reality is that you'll do better with more traditional (and arguably, less ungainly-looking) crossover SUVs like Honda's own CR-V or the fully redesigned 2015 Nissan Murano without sacrificing much in terms of handling or fuel economy. Another strong pick is the 2015 Toyota Venza, which also manages to walk the line between sedan and wagon characteristics, albeit with more aesthetic success. Still, the Accord undoubtedly has its share of fans and if you're one of them and you're seeking a vehicle that offers Accord-style goodness but with greater utility, the Honda Crosstour probably won't disappoint.