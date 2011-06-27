  1. Home
2015 Honda Crosstour Review

Pros & Cons

  • Roomy seating
  • carlike driving dynamics
  • quiet cabin
  • available all-wheel drive.
  • Limited cargo capacity
  • button-intensive console
  • polarizing styling.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2015 Honda Crosstour hatchback provides more versatility than a midsize sedan, but if cargo space is what you need, a crossover SUV or wagon will likely suit you better.

Vehicle overview

There was a time when you could buy Honda Accord hatchbacks and wagons. But since the 2010 model year, Honda has been offering the four-door, Accord-based Crosstour hatchback, which is sort of a blend of these two ideas with a few crossover SUV characteristics thrown in for good measure. Now in its sixth year, the five-passenger Honda Crosstour remains a bit of an oddball among the more SUV-like offerings and wagon choices in this price range.

Compared to the Accord sedan, the 2015 Crosstour boasts an additional 10 cubic feet of room for your belongings with the rear seats up. And thanks to its user-friendly hatchback design, accessing this cargo area is simple. It also has a slighter higher stance than typical midsize sedans, and this makes it easy to get in and out while providing a better view of the road ahead. In addition, shoppers in the Snowbelt will appreciate the Crosstour's available all-wheel drive, a feature that isn't offered on the Accord. And compared to a compact or midsize crossover SUV you might buy instead, the Crosstour gives you handling that's truly carlike.

There are some downsides to the 2015 Honda Crosstour, however. For one, the Crosstour is based on the previous-generation Accord -- not the newest model that debuted for 2013 -- and therefore lacks the newer sedan's refinements. Also, if it's cargo space you're after, the reality is that you'll do better with more traditional (and arguably, less ungainly-looking) crossover SUVs like Honda's own CR-V or the fully redesigned 2015 Nissan Murano without sacrificing much in terms of handling or fuel economy. Another strong pick is the 2015 Toyota Venza, which also manages to walk the line between sedan and wagon characteristics, albeit with more aesthetic success. Still, the Accord undoubtedly has its share of fans and if you're one of them and you're seeking a vehicle that offers Accord-style goodness but with greater utility, the Honda Crosstour probably won't disappoint.

2015 Honda Crosstour models

The four-door 2015 Honda Crosstour hatchback is available in two main trim levels: EX and EX-L. From there, equipment varies depending on whether you choose the base four-cylinder or the V6 engine.

The EX comes standard with a four-cylinder engine, 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, foglamps, a sunroof, full power accessories, an eight-way power driver seat (with power lumbar), a manual tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel with audio, cruise and phone functions, automatic climate control, a 60/40-split-folding rear seatback, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a rearview camera (with its monitor embedded in the rearview mirror), Bluetooth phone connectivity and a seven-speaker sound system with a six-CD changer, auxiliary audio jack and an iPod/USB audio interface.

The EX V6 model adds a V6 engine, 18-inch wheels, keyless ignition/entry, an 8-inch infotainment screen (the rearview camera display relocated here and features multiple viewing angles) with a dial-type controller, Honda's LaneWatch passenger-side blind spot monitor, dual-zone automatic climate control, a four-way power passenger seat, Bluetooth audio connectivity and an upgraded sound system with Aha and Pandora radio smartphone integration with SMS text functionality. (However, rather than a six-disc in-dash changer, this system has a single-CD player.)

The EX-L includes the EX V6 features (less the 18-inch wheels and keyless ignition/entry) and adds leather upholstery, heated front seats, driver seat memory functions, forward collision and lane departure warning systems and satellite radio.

The EX-L V6 adds back the V6 engine, 18-inch wheels and keyless ignition/entry. The sole option for the EX-L (with either engine) is a voice-activated hard drive-based navigation system with 16GB set aside for storing audio files.

2015 Highlights

For 2015, the Honda Crosstour is essentially unchanged from last year.

Performance & mpg

The 2015 Honda Crosstour offers a choice of two engines. One is a 2.4-liter four-cylinder that produces 192 horsepower and 162 pound-feet of torque. The other is a 3.5-liter V6 rated at 278 hp and 252 lb-ft of torque. A five-speed automatic transmission is standard with the four-cylinder, while a six-speed automatic with paddle shifters comes with the V6. Front-wheel drive is standard, with all-wheel drive available on the EX-L V6.

The EPA's fuel economy estimates for a four-cylinder Honda Crosstour are 25 mpg combined (22 city/31 highway). Front-wheel-drive V6 versions rate 23 combined (20/30) and AWD V6 Crosstours come in at a still respectable 22 combined (19/28).

Safety

Standard safety features for all 2015 Honda Crosstours include active front seat head restraints, antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, front seat side airbags and side curtain airbags.

All Crosstours also have a rearview camera, while the EX V6 and all EX-L models have Honda's very useful LaneWatch passenger-side blind spot monitor, which instantly switches the 8-inch screen's display to a low and wide view of the passenger side of the car when the right turn signal is engaged. A camera in the right-side mirror provides the confidence-inspiring view, and acclimating to checking the center dash display is quick and natural. The EX-L models also come with frontal collision warning and lane departure warning systems.

In Edmunds brake testing, the Crosstour V6 stopped from 60 mph in 129 feet, a longer than average distance for this class of vehicle.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the Crosstour the best possible rating of "Good" for moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof-strength crash protection. The Crosstour also earned a "Good" rating for its head restraints/seats for whiplash protection in rear impacts.

Driving

When it comes to driving dynamics, the 2015 Honda Crosstour shares some of the Accord's classic strengths: It has accurate steering and sure-footed handling for a tall, family-themed hatchback. The V6 models come with a slightly different electric-assisted power steering system (to aid in fuel economy), and you'll be hard-pressed to discern a difference in feel compared to the more traditional system in the four-cylinder model. Still, with its extra weight and higher center of gravity, the Crosstour is decidedly less sporting than the Accord sedan.

We've yet to test a Crosstour with the four-cylinder engine, but performance with the V6 is more than adequate and there's not a big difference in fuel economy between the two. On the open highway, the Crosstour performs admirably, providing a comfortable ride and a quiet cabin at speed. Part of that quietness is due to Honda's active noise-cancellation system.

Interior

When it comes to the look of its cabin, the 2015 Honda Crosstour is a dead ringer for the previous-generation Accord sedan on which it is based. This means that the center stack is crowded with a plethora of buttons, and opting for the navigation system only adds to the button overload. Fortunately, the combination of a high-mounted screen, voice activation and a multipurpose control knob/dial serves to simplify operation of the many systems.

The Crosstour offers a roomy cabin, with respectable head- and legroom in the front and rear seats. The front seats themselves are comfortable and supportive, though some people may find the lumbar support too aggressive. Although this five-passenger Honda hatchback won't work if you need a third-row seat, it offers more than enough room to carry two adults or three kids in the backseat.

Compared to an Accord sedan, the Crosstour is indeed more versatile, with the hatchback allowing you to load bulky items more easily. However, it offers only 25.7 cubic feet of storage space behind the rear seats and 51.3 cubes with them folded; more traditional wagons and crossovers can accommodate quite a bit more. There are rear seat releases located in the cargo area to ease the expansion process, but intrusive wells for the rear wheels further compromise the usefulness of the space.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2015 Honda Crosstour.

5(46%)
4(42%)
3(8%)
2(4%)
1(0%)
4.3
24 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 24 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Didn't Love it, Until I Drove It
really1,04/01/2015
EX-L V6 w/Navigation 4dr Hatchback AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
After the winter of 2014 here in the Northeast, I decided to trade in my 2013 Acura Tsx Sport wagon in. I knew I wanted AWD and wanted to stick with Honda. The Acura RDX...my first choice..rode really stiff and the discount was awful. The CX-5 also had barely a discount and felt cheap inside. The Ford Edge,2014,was a little old to me, knowing the 15 was on it's way and only rode OK. I don't like the CVT transmissions - so that knocked out both the CRV and any Subaru (although Subaru was never really an option) I NEVER considered the Crosstour until I drove it. Love the ride and handling.
How every car should be
DAP,02/27/2016
EX 4dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl 5A)
Don't understand the bad reviews this car got... It is in essence the perfect car... Sits up higher than a normal car but not enough to loose handling, higher view gives better visability and easy to get in and out, cargo size is big enough for stuff but not huge, handles like a car, basically a touring car, rides quiet, comfortable , with some get up and go when you need it... It is the perfect car
LOVE the car
Anthony R,04/22/2016
EX-L V6 w/Navigation 4dr Hatchback AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
I had a 2003 Acura TL with over 130,000 miles on it and still ran as good a when I bought it. I loved that car but was rear-ended and the car totalled. I originally wanted a late model Acura but, though great cars, found them pricey. I was thinking of getting an Accord V6 EX-L. My neighbor had a Crosstour and loved it. I saw one at the dealer and decided to give it a test drive. As soon as I drove it I was hooked. The power and acceleration were as good, if not better, than my old TL. I still test drove the Accord but after driving the Crosstour there was no comparison. All the upgraded features (e.g. Bluetooth, back-up camera and nav) were a big improvement from my TL which didn't have any of those. My favorite feature is the power. Hit the gas and it goes. I've had the car a year and find it a really fun car to drive. The AWD comes in handy during our northeast winters. Very happy with the gas mileage as well. Nice to be able to fill up using regular gas as opposed to premium which my TL required. Circumstances dictated I get a new car and couldn't be happier with the Crosstour.
Best Kept Secret Gone From Auto Availablility
Gary Jones,08/28/2015
EX V6 4dr Hatchback (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
Read several reviews on auto before purchase and was aware they were not going to be sold anymore. Found my golf clubs were easy to get in and out as well as my dogs. Though wheel wells do cut down on some wide items like a 4x8 sheet of plywood, the amount of stuff one can get in is better than the Ford Escape I traded in on the Crosstour. With V-6 the around town gas mileage is better by a couple mph than my Escape Turbo and the Road mileage was 5-6 mpg better 25 vs 30). Love the car. Only con is rear visibility and seats on a little tiring on a 1,000 mile trip. Shame the car is no longer. Will be keeping mine until the wheels fall off.
See all 24 reviews of the 2015 Honda Crosstour
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
278 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
19 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
278 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
22 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
192 hp @ 7000 rpm
MPG
20 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
278 hp @ 6200 rpm
See all Used 2015 Honda Crosstour features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover12.7%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2015 Honda Crosstour

Used 2015 Honda Crosstour Overview

The Used 2015 Honda Crosstour is offered in the following submodels: Crosstour Hatchback. Available styles include EX-L V6 4dr Hatchback AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A), EX-L 4dr Hatchback AWD w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 6A), EX 4dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl 5A), EX V6 4dr Hatchback (3.5L 6cyl 6A), EX-L V6 4dr Hatchback (3.5L 6cyl 6A), EX-L 4dr Hatchback w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 6A), EX-L 4dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl 5A), and EX-L 4dr Hatchback w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2015 Honda Crosstour?

Price comparisons for Used 2015 Honda Crosstour trim styles:

  • The Used 2015 Honda Crosstour EX-L V6 is priced between $11,995 and$17,995 with odometer readings between 60584 and65807 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2015 Honda Crosstours are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2015 Honda Crosstour for sale near. There are currently 3 used and CPO 2015 Crosstours listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $11,995 and mileage as low as 60584 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2015 Honda Crosstour.

Can't find a used 2015 Honda Crosstours you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Honda Crosstour for sale - 10 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $7,766.

Find a used Honda for sale - 7 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $13,169.

Find a used certified pre-owned Honda Crosstour for sale - 4 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $19,530.

Find a used certified pre-owned Honda for sale - 11 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $22,892.

Should I lease or buy a 2015 Honda Crosstour?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Honda lease specials
Check out Honda Crosstour lease specials

