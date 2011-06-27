Used 2015 Honda Crosstour EX Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
$27,530
$27,530
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
$27,530
$27,530
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
$27,530
$27,530
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)407.0/573.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
$27,530
$27,530
Torque162 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower192 hp @ 7000 rpm
Turning circle40.2 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
$27,530
$27,530
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
$27,530
$27,530
AM/FM stereoyes
360 watts stereo outputyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
radio data systemyes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
$27,530
$27,530
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
$27,530
$27,530
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
$27,530
$27,530
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
$27,530
$27,530
Front head room39.5 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.8 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room42.2 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room55.3 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
$27,530
$27,530
Rear head room37.5 in.
Rear hip Room53.9 in.
Rear leg room37.4 in.
Rear shoulder room56.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
$27,530
$27,530
Maximum cargo capacity51.3 cu.ft.
Length196.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight3703 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place25.7 cu.ft.
Height61.5 in.
EPA interior volume127.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base110.1 in.
Width74.7 in.
Colors
$27,530
$27,530
Exterior Colors
  • Crystal Black Pearl
  • Alabaster Silver Metallic
  • White Diamond Pearl
  • Basque Red Pearl II
  • Modern Steel Metallic
  • Kona Coffee Metallic
  • Mountain Air Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
  • Ivory, cloth
Tires & Wheels
$27,530
$27,530
temporary spare tireyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
225/65R17 102T tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
$27,530
$27,530
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
$27,530
$27,530
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
