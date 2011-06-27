2020 Honda CR-V SUV Consumer Reviews

Jim , 05/04/2020 LX 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)

71 of 72 people found this review helpful

I purchased our 2020 EX a couple of days ago. It replaced a 2018 Ford Escape that I never cared for. First impressions: Ride and handling: Excellent. At speed the ride is VERY quiet and relaxing. Steering is crisp and the car has a nice turning radius. Takes bumps very well, no jolting at all. Climate control: Good, but the blower is not nearly as powerful as I'd perfer in Texas heat. There is no "max AC" setting, and when it is set to what would be max fan + AC + recirculate, it takes some time to cool off a hot cabin. Confusing control panel for AC. Main control screen: Could be much better. I like the position of the screen and how it is flush with the dash, not like a flat screen TV poking up and off the dashboard. However, I am very disappointed with the navigation piece. With the EX trim, in order to have navigation, one must literally plug your phone into a USB port with a cable. On the other hand, the EX-L trim level has navigation integrated into the system. No need for your phone. No cable wire hanging all over the place. Not good. Sound system: Mixed bag. The most important thing, the sound quality, is EXCELLENT. The EX has a strong 160W 4 speaker setup. But the control screen could be better, especially preset stations. You can only save 12! In previous vehicles I've owned there were three sets of preset choices (ie: XM1, XM2, XM3), each storing 10-12 stations. Only 12 now. Storage: Great, and the rear hatch (manual) is also excellent. One little tug and it rises up by itself just fine. Lowering it is also easy, not like you're on a lats weight machine at the gym. I recommend the Honda CR-V, but you get what you pay for, so I suggest the EX-L trim level or touring if you can afford it.