2020 Honda CR-V SUV Consumer Reviews
Almost Great
I purchased our 2020 EX a couple of days ago. It replaced a 2018 Ford Escape that I never cared for. First impressions: Ride and handling: Excellent. At speed the ride is VERY quiet and relaxing. Steering is crisp and the car has a nice turning radius. Takes bumps very well, no jolting at all. Climate control: Good, but the blower is not nearly as powerful as I'd perfer in Texas heat. There is no "max AC" setting, and when it is set to what would be max fan + AC + recirculate, it takes some time to cool off a hot cabin. Confusing control panel for AC. Main control screen: Could be much better. I like the position of the screen and how it is flush with the dash, not like a flat screen TV poking up and off the dashboard. However, I am very disappointed with the navigation piece. With the EX trim, in order to have navigation, one must literally plug your phone into a USB port with a cable. On the other hand, the EX-L trim level has navigation integrated into the system. No need for your phone. No cable wire hanging all over the place. Not good. Sound system: Mixed bag. The most important thing, the sound quality, is EXCELLENT. The EX has a strong 160W 4 speaker setup. But the control screen could be better, especially preset stations. You can only save 12! In previous vehicles I've owned there were three sets of preset choices (ie: XM1, XM2, XM3), each storing 10-12 stations. Only 12 now. Storage: Great, and the rear hatch (manual) is also excellent. One little tug and it rises up by itself just fine. Lowering it is also easy, not like you're on a lats weight machine at the gym. I recommend the Honda CR-V, but you get what you pay for, so I suggest the EX-L trim level or touring if you can afford it.
2020 CRV EX
Car is easy to drive. It takes a while to get use to the informational display. Make sure you know how to use it before going on a trip. Owners manual text is easy to read but the pictures of the controls are too dark and small . Honda should do a better job preparing the visual aids. Utube certainly helps but often the presenters go too fast and several passes maybe required for some people to fully grasp all the information. This SUV rides well and can accommodate 5 people and luggage. Safety features are very good on the car. Primary on road car. If you plan to do off roaming a lot, recommend AWD version. Additionally, if you travel in cold weather and routinely have back seat passengers the EXL trim provides heated rear seats
Great car but Infotainment System not up to par
So far... Rides great, good mileage, tons of space, very comfy. The Infotainment and settings system is very poorly designed compared to my other cars. Not very intuitive and need to go through many layers.
Nice car for he money...
So far great gas mileage. Nice interior. Lots of safety equipment as standard equipment. Motor is a little noisy. But, has decent power. Good view of the outside with all the windows. Overall build quality is excellent. Great value
Pandemic purchase
I needed a reliable car as my 2003 Toyota RAV was totaled. I really could have driven her forever. By the time I received cash out the governor closed the state. Essential workers were allowed to buy yet trying to get a dealership to do it was insane. I finally received immediate help from Wenatchee and was in my new car in a week! This car is an absolute dream. Excellent handling of corners, freeway acceleration. No road noise. Climate control immediate. Heated seats are delightful. Love the leather seats. Elevated gear shift is really neat. Color: Sonic Grey Pearl. I am very happy with this car!
