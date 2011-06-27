2020 Honda CR-V Consumer Reviews

Almost Great Jim , 05/04/2020 LX 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) 71 of 72 people found this review helpful I purchased our 2020 EX a couple of days ago. It replaced a 2018 Ford Escape that I never cared for. First impressions: Ride and handling: Excellent. At speed the ride is VERY quiet and relaxing. Steering is crisp and the car has a nice turning radius. Takes bumps very well, no jolting at all. Climate control: Good, but the blower is not nearly as powerful as I'd perfer in Texas heat. There is no "max AC" setting, and when it is set to what would be max fan + AC + recirculate, it takes some time to cool off a hot cabin. Confusing control panel for AC. Main control screen: Could be much better. I like the position of the screen and how it is flush with the dash, not like a flat screen TV poking up and off the dashboard. However, I am very disappointed with the navigation piece. With the EX trim, in order to have navigation, one must literally plug your phone into a USB port with a cable. On the other hand, the EX-L trim level has navigation integrated into the system. No need for your phone. No cable wire hanging all over the place. Not good. Sound system: Mixed bag. The most important thing, the sound quality, is EXCELLENT. The EX has a strong 160W 4 speaker setup. But the control screen could be better, especially preset stations. You can only save 12! In previous vehicles I've owned there were three sets of preset choices (ie: XM1, XM2, XM3), each storing 10-12 stations. Only 12 now. Storage: Great, and the rear hatch (manual) is also excellent. One little tug and it rises up by itself just fine. Lowering it is also easy, not like you're on a lats weight machine at the gym. I recommend the Honda CR-V, but you get what you pay for, so I suggest the EX-L trim level or touring if you can afford it. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

2020 CRV EX Mr & Mrs Thomas W , 05/02/2020 EX 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) 55 of 56 people found this review helpful Car is easy to drive. It takes a while to get use to the informational display. Make sure you know how to use it before going on a trip. Owners manual text is easy to read but the pictures of the controls are too dark and small . Honda should do a better job preparing the visual aids. Utube certainly helps but often the presenters go too fast and several passes maybe required for some people to fully grasp all the information. This SUV rides well and can accommodate 5 people and luggage. Safety features are very good on the car. Primary on road car. If you plan to do off roaming a lot, recommend AWD version. Additionally, if you travel in cold weather and routinely have back seat passengers the EXL trim provides heated rear seats Report Abuse

Great car but Infotainment System not up to par JROS , 06/03/2020 EX-L 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) 25 of 25 people found this review helpful So far... Rides great, good mileage, tons of space, very comfy. The Infotainment and settings system is very poorly designed compared to my other cars. Not very intuitive and need to go through many layers. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great little SUV! stevo043 , 06/22/2020 EX 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) 25 of 25 people found this review helpful So we've had this CR-V for about month now - just got our first thousand miles a couple days ago and we are pretty happy with it. We went from a Sienna to this CR-V as we didn't need the extra room (and higher gas consumption). It took a little while to get used to a smaller vehicle, but there is still plenty of room for our family. It's fits 4 of us perfectly; 5 is a little bit of a squish. Pros: Great gas mileage (much better than the Sienna) Rides great even in long distances. Nice storage areas Android Auto/Apple Play is a great feature - I like seeing the map from my phone on It has plenty of USB ports to charge our devices. I like all the standard safety features - lane keep assist, blind spot monitoring, auto stop for collisions. Heated seats are great - especially since I have a bad back. The remote start is definitely handy on a hot day. I also like the touch features to lock and unlock doors. Cons: It's definitely not as quiet as the van we had, but not terrible. The eco mode definitely limits acceleration and makes the a/c not blow as strong. It's fine for every day driving, but turn it off to get the maximum acceleration. The auto start is annoying a jerky. There is a button to turn it off, but I don't like that I have to disable it every time I turn the vehicle on. When it is on, the auto start is jerky and makes the whole vehicle move. I get the point of it for emission purposes and I don't mind it necessarily unless it's hot and we need the a/c going. When it's sunny, the radio screen can be hard to see. Overall, I think its a great vehicle. Especially for a family that needs room and wants something that will ride well and is quality built. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse