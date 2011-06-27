Used 2018 Honda Civic Hatchback Consumer Reviews
The Hatchback Sport totally rocks
Love my new 2018 Civic Hatchback Sport! I had previously purchased a 2015 Civic EX with leather and a navigation system after trading in a 2004 Accord. I liked that car and it had basically every upgrade including a sunroof, leather seats, nice stereo, etc. I expected to keep it for 10 or more years. Since then, Honda has really done a lot with the Civic line. The 2018 Civic Sport Hatchback is a beautiful vehicle. Make no mistake, my 2015 Civic sedan was drab by comparison. So the Sport hatchback not only looks great -- if it didn't have the Honda logo you would swear it was a BMW or Mercedes perhaps -- It drives like a sports car. It is much faster than the 2015 due to the turbo engine, and the wheels and suspension definitely give it a sports car feel when cornering. The "cockpit" has a much better overall look than the 2015, again reminds you of a BMW. The seats are pretty darn nice though I "downgraded" from leather in my 2015 -- they look great and I think they will last very well. Nice touches include one of the cooler, more sporty looking dual exhausts around, and of course the 18 inch wheels look and perform great. All in all, it to me is a huge upgrade from my 2015 Civic, which was a really nice car. It cost me $10.2K to trade in at this point, which hurts a bit, but no regrets. The car that I have now has a sticker price $2000 less than the sticker price of the 2015 Civic, which seems odd in a way. It looks great in black, by the way.
Daily use and speedy honda civic 2018 1.5 turbocha
I bought this car about two months ago and its been great. Turbocharged engine is pretty fast, in fact faster than a subru brz factory tuned. Economically its pretty reasonable as well, fuel efficient, and service cost as well. Road handling is also great, the only thing that didn’t meet my expectations is when I go fast on a curved road but again its not a sports car so its understandable. Overall I would give the car 95%. Great car if you are looking for a fun daily use car.
Surprise! It’s a Honda.
Zippy little turbo that can be downgraded by setting the Eco drive button for better fuel economy. Fun ride with excellent road handling and impressive antislip in slushy snow conditions. Very stable feel; even in heavy rain and standing water the car feels solid. Car gets plenty of compliments on its sporty looks, although I feel the rear bumper looks a bit like it’s trying too hard. Love the versatility of the hatchback - shockingly large cargo space when seats folded down. Plenty of legroom for tall adults in rear and rear seat definitely doesn’t sit like it was an afterthought. Rear and passenger side cameras really nice, but am definitely missing the blind spot warning light in the driver mirror I think all cars should have. The tech is great, Bluetooth etc. all hands free with voice command. Lots of cubbies for storing stuff. Nice big sunroof that isn’t behind me like on many cars, I’m 5’6”. Remote start so smart - big plus!
Great Buy, Fun Car!
After reading reviews, I decided to get the no frills sport- without the navigation/safety sense. I'm VERY happy! I'm getting great mileage and having fun driving! The turbo is a blast every time!
Silent but deadly
This car is soooo quiet sometimes you don't even notice it's on. But drop the gear and hear it purr. It is so fun to drive and so spacious inside. The wireless charger charges my phone while in a case and it's just so peooy to drive when I want to drive it hard. And it's super efficient when I'm on the free way. Favorite car ever! Everything I wanted quick, and efficient!
