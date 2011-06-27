Used 2013 Honda Civic Sedan Consumer Reviews

Gets better... rick4924 , 06/27/2014 22 of 23 people found this review helpful I have had my 2013 Civic EX Sedan now for over 6 months. I initially had trouble getting comfortable in the seat but now that I have adjusted the horribly forward-tilted headrest and found a seat height and steering wheel adjustment that works for me, I find the car comfortable for my daily commute. Other than that, the car is flawless so far and has that "Honda Feel" behind the wheel that only a Honda can provide in my experience - like its connected to you in someway and always seems to know what you want to do! Report Abuse

lOVE MY HONDA (IF ONLY) cyndi strawser , 10/01/2015 EX-L PZEV w/Navigation 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5A) 18 of 19 people found this review helpful I like the two-tier dash and exterior/interior style. Gas mileage using econ o mode makes a hybrid unnecessary as it's not unusual for me to get 40-44 mpg mixed driving. Cold weather drives down the mileage tremendously. VERY unhappy with paint quality, it looks nice but every little rock from passing traffic will nick paint down to the primer. Also developed a plastic sounding rattling noise during certain mild wind conditions. My new car sounds like a rattletrap from inside. Three different dealers and a couple of friends have not been able to find the problem. Hope the lemon law applies. I live in the country and I have to switch to a truck during snow/ice, Civic will not stay on the road ,,not enough weight. It eats up rotors! Honda Motor won't even reply to my letter asking for reimbursement for awful rotors. My car also has the phone problem where no one can understand what you are saying due to excessive noise. Should be a recall for this.

Great car but test out the seat first rick4924 , 04/03/2014 17 of 18 people found this review helpful I got my Honda Civic EX about a month ago. The car is amazingly quiet and handles very well around town and out on the highway - very stable at highway speeds. The electronics are very easy to use and have sharp, bright graphics that make them a pleasure to use. The Bluetooth system easily synced with my iPhone 4s. The back up camera is great! The only negative is the driver's seat. I am 6-0, 180 lbs and it was extremely difficult to find a comfortable driving position. The front of the seat cushion puts pressure on my legs and is very uncomfortable. Pay attention to the seat feel when you test drive it.

3years 23k miles later Vitaliy , 08/09/2016 LX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M) 7 of 7 people found this review helpful After leasing this car for three years and recently returning it I think I have a good perspective on what this car is about. It's very cheap to run basic point A to B transportation that tries to infuse a bit of fun along the way. Unfortunately engine and transmission are not up to the task at all without adding another 40hp at least. Fuel economy seemed to be getting worse throughout the years to average of 28mpg. Road noise is horrendous and getting up to speed upon entering highway is an adventure especially if you have passengers. Bottom line if you commute a long ways away and need cheap reliable car this is it.