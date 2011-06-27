Used 2013 Honda Civic Sedan Consumer Reviews
Gets better...
I have had my 2013 Civic EX Sedan now for over 6 months. I initially had trouble getting comfortable in the seat but now that I have adjusted the horribly forward-tilted headrest and found a seat height and steering wheel adjustment that works for me, I find the car comfortable for my daily commute. Other than that, the car is flawless so far and has that "Honda Feel" behind the wheel that only a Honda can provide in my experience - like its connected to you in someway and always seems to know what you want to do!
lOVE MY HONDA (IF ONLY)
I like the two-tier dash and exterior/interior style. Gas mileage using econ o mode makes a hybrid unnecessary as it's not unusual for me to get 40-44 mpg mixed driving. Cold weather drives down the mileage tremendously. VERY unhappy with paint quality, it looks nice but every little rock from passing traffic will nick paint down to the primer. Also developed a plastic sounding rattling noise during certain mild wind conditions. My new car sounds like a rattletrap from inside. Three different dealers and a couple of friends have not been able to find the problem. Hope the lemon law applies. I live in the country and I have to switch to a truck during snow/ice, Civic will not stay on the road ,,not enough weight. It eats up rotors! Honda Motor won't even reply to my letter asking for reimbursement for awful rotors. My car also has the phone problem where no one can understand what you are saying due to excessive noise. Should be a recall for this.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Great car but test out the seat first
I got my Honda Civic EX about a month ago. The car is amazingly quiet and handles very well around town and out on the highway - very stable at highway speeds. The electronics are very easy to use and have sharp, bright graphics that make them a pleasure to use. The Bluetooth system easily synced with my iPhone 4s. The back up camera is great! The only negative is the driver's seat. I am 6-0, 180 lbs and it was extremely difficult to find a comfortable driving position. The front of the seat cushion puts pressure on my legs and is very uncomfortable. Pay attention to the seat feel when you test drive it.
3years 23k miles later
After leasing this car for three years and recently returning it I think I have a good perspective on what this car is about. It's very cheap to run basic point A to B transportation that tries to infuse a bit of fun along the way. Unfortunately engine and transmission are not up to the task at all without adding another 40hp at least. Fuel economy seemed to be getting worse throughout the years to average of 28mpg. Road noise is horrendous and getting up to speed upon entering highway is an adventure especially if you have passengers. Bottom line if you commute a long ways away and need cheap reliable car this is it.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Battery drain problem?
Love the interior and exterior quality. New civic has a comfortable ride and very good fuel efficiency. Also like the fact that bluetooth and rear view camera are standard on all 2013 Civics. However, in the second week after buying the car I didn't drive it for another week and the car wouldn't start. Turns out the battery was dead due to cold weather (around 10-20 deg F) After jump start everything was ok but for a new car this is quite unexpected. Will have to watch it going forward how it behaves....
Sponsored cars related to the Civic
Related Used 2013 Honda Civic Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner