Used 2012 Honda Civic Si Consumer Reviews
Love my Civic Si
This Honda is a great car. The 2.4l iVTEC is an absolute BLAST to drive. The 6spd manual transmission is fantastic. While not the fastest car in this price range, I believe it's the best all-around vehicle in its class when considering price, gas mileage, reliability, 4 door practicality, and performance. I live in the midwest and weather is not always ideal. With the FWD, the car works very well as a daily driver. The new 2.4l engine offers plenty of torque and power for a vehicle in this class, but with the limited slip and stability control, torque steer is almost non-existent. In spirited mixed driving, I've averaged 28MPG. In highway driving, it's easy to get over the rated 31MPG
2012 civic Si - from Hell.
Let me start by saying this; all my life I've driven RWD performance cars (multiple 350z 05, and 07, s2000, eclipse v6 , 08 corvette) - this was my first FWD sporty car and IT DID NOT dissapoint comparing to all of those cars, which tells you a lot. The biggest issue you will see people mention is the bad interior quality, yes if you are coming from a BMW or a Lexus it will feel bad, but coming from the cars I listed above it felt like a definite upgrade. Key Pros: MPG, Torque (yes its not a v8, but a 4cyl pumping out 170 ft lbs in a lightweight sedan (2900lbs) is superb, transmission, handling. For the price & honda reliability/resale value it CAN NOT be beat, sure there are faster cars for the same price - but you won't get the reliability or the resale (gti I am looking at you) - Should you buy it ? YES. I can't wait for the 2017 civic si.
Not your son's Si
Having driven an Acura RSX-S for 11 years I expected a lot from my new ride. In the end, I like the 2012 Civic Si, but ultimately it doesn't feel quite complete. The TSX engine and transmission are definitely improvements, and the fuel efficiency is pretty amazing for a performance vehicle. The electronics package is adequate, but the rest of the interior is cheap and frustrating. Compared to previous Si's, the 2012 is way less juvenile, and delivers a fun smooth ride for my long daily commute.
EPA estimates are way off
I was hesitant to commit to the 2012 SI because the EPA estimates are not very impressive. But I took a gamble figuring if I was disappointed, I could easily trade due to the high resale value. I have just under 6000 miles on it so far in about 6 weeks. In mixed driving my worst tank of gas was 32 mpg. Best so far was over 37 (with a bit of neutral coasting at exit ramps, etc). As the car "breaks in", it really feels like it's getting quicker. It's great fun to drive. Much more torque than my '08 EXL. Interior noise is not quite, but is acceptable. My '08 interior is a bit classier. But I'm getting used to the '12.
2012 SI Sedan - LOVE IT
I ordered this bad boy back in July and drove it home in mid-September. Extremely fun to drive. - I'm not going to race any Mazdaspeed3 turbo'd rockets, but this thing has a lot of pep. - The 6-speed is smooth and sweet, on par with a much more expensive BMW or Audi, but without the electrical and high maintenance issues that come with the German cars. - Sport suspension makes the road noise more pronounced but it's all worth it. It handles nicely. Anyone that complains about the road noise should buy a Buick and leave the pocket rockets to the car guys. Higher mpg than advertised - With more low-end torque, I avg 37 mpg by using 6th gear at 45 mph, even with revving up the hiway ramp.
