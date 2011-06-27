Used 2003 Honda Civic Sedan Consumer Reviews

Decent but not great McSteve , 05/09/2010 11 of 11 people found this review helpful This vehicle has been a pretty good day to day driver but the attention to detail is been lacking. Fuel economy is great and 7 years later feels tight and drives like new - but it is not without its issues. After two weeks of ownership, the interior fabric fell off the doors and need to be reglued. Stabilizer links failed at 80,000 km. Air conditioner failed at 90,000 km (55,000 miles). Exhaust manifold was cracked at 100,000 km (63,000 miles). Report Abuse

Good car manfrombklyn23 , 08/10/2010 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Great car! After 7 years of owning this car, I have only replaced the struts, mirrors, gas cap lid cable, change draw spring and replaced washers underneath driver seat to stop it from rocking back and forth. Besides that I have done 1 tune up, change tires twice and the obvious oil changes. I figure thats all pretty normal stuff considering I am at 93,000 miles. This car has never stalled out, overheated or not started up. I would def purchase a Honda again.

Canadian SE Special Edition model duke_wa , 05/03/2013 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Just bought this Civic 5-speed manual transmission SE model. It seems very practical and comfortable. Everything works and the car is 10 years old. Seating is comfortable, driving view is excellent, power is adequate with the manual transmission. This one was in excellent condition and I hope to keep it for the next 5 years. I really like the biege and brown interior. The dash is a nice quality, it doesn't look cheap. Also easy to park and the rear seats fold flat. The clutch is very intuitive as well.

93,000 miles and counting UncleTurbo , 03/15/2010 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Bought my Civic new with the intention of keeping it until either it goes or I go whichever comes first. I was just short of 55 at the time and in very good health so I wanted a car with staying power, that was sporty, fun, and economical. So far, perfect choice. The Civic delivers super gas mpg, I get over 40 mpg on expressway trips and always over 30 mpg, and generally average 35 mpg. No repair issues; one strut replaced under warranty ages ago, front brakes at 75K miles, and otherwise regular maint. Handles great, VTec motors hits with more power above 3,500 rpm, a budget sports car. It can take 4 people anywhere in comfort with their luggage. Just a practical and enjoyable car.