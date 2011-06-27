Used 2000 Honda Civic Hatchback Consumer Reviews

Why didn't someone tell me these were so fun?? smooshies , 06/01/2011 16 of 16 people found this review helpful This is the best car I have ever owned, and I have owned about 10 different cars and trucks. This even beats the Toyota Truck that took me to Canada, Mexico, New York, Seattle, San Diego, Chicago, and everywhere in between. I bought this go cart from a super shady dealer, but even they couldn't make it not run. Best 5 grand I ever spent. It's comfy enough for my two year old, but zippy enough to scoot around town quickly and easily. And, you can park in the tiniest spots EVER. No complaints here. Just wish they were easier to find unmolested... No I do not want that terrible body kit and engine that you slapped together with your buddies! Report Abuse

Point A to point B. That's the point. icvci , 01/17/2003 6 of 7 people found this review helpful My 2000 DX hatchback is the perfect car for the price. Fold the rear 50/50 split seats down and the interior turns into a 21 cubic foot cargo area. Things I have taken home in my Civic Hatchback - 32 inch TV in it's box also in the car at the time, my wife, two empty 5 gallon water bottles, a small tool box, and an unassembled stand for the TV. 1 Maytag Neptune washer My 2 dalmatians, my wife, golf clubs, and luggage for a week's vacation. All this while getting from 32 to 42 MPG!

The Last of the Simple Hondas.... Kris , 09/16/2015 DX 2dr Hatchback 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Absolutely love this car! Purchased a respectable example with low-mileage five years ago. Gave it a very comprehensive service and full detail and she has been running like a clock ever since then. Almost 130k and it consistently nets me 38-45mpg with a mix of 80% highway and 20% city driving. Although highway merging requires planning with only about 105hp, the 5sp manual helps control the power band better than the automatic. Winter conditions in an FWD are no problem with good tires and a manual. Interior has worn very well for its age. Although not modern, it is simplistic, which is a major antithesis to the gadget-laden stuff on sale today. Hatchback is cavernous for its size with folding seats. Exterior has held up mostly well, although there are initial signs of a few rust bubbles around the rear wheels. Washed monthly and hand-waxed every couple of months has kept the paint mostly bright. Lives up to the "bulletproof Honda" mantra. High-quality synthetic and filter every 7500mi. Issues I have had are very minor (cracked distributor cap, frozen crank window regulators, lower ball joints, wonky A/C clutch) and have been low-cost to fix with good parts. Normal schedule for filters/fluids and preventative replacement of major wear components in the last 40k miles (clutch, brakes, full exhaust, shocks/struts, ball joints, etc.) should see this car get to 200k no problem. I'd most certainly buy one again! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

untitled nbjhfl,uyhvjhn , 09/17/2003 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This is a hassle free city car. Very versatile. Park anywhere, haul a good amount of stuff and reasonably pleasing to look at. Not a car to be excited by but certainly one to depend on.