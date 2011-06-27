Used 1996 Honda Civic Sedan Consumer Reviews
Honda's Best
I love this car! I bought it in 1999 used with over 60K miles. People laughed and thought I got ripped off! $8000 for a car with high mileage then. The years of gas at $3.75 came and those same people could not afford to go to the beach like I could because their BIG trucks used too much gas. Now 2009, the car has 221000 miles and still shows no signs of quitting. I didn't do all those scheduled maintenance. I haven't even changed the timing chain/belt. Just oil/ air filters, breaks and fluids! Oh and I had to replace CV boots. That's all. BEST car I've owned, and I've owned plenty. Audi,BMW, Mustang, Chevys, VW, Renault, Bronco etc. Honda could take a lesson from its past and redo it!
Great Car for young people
I bought this car in 1998, and it has been wonderful. I never had any real problems with it, just upkeep, and gas. Although when I had a baby in 2001, it became very apparent that it wasn't a family vehicle. No room in the back for her now that she is 2, her feet have to rest on the seats, and I have to pull my seat up closer to the steering wheel, so I can't drive comfortably. If you are single, with no children, this is a great car!!!!
Great Car!
I have only 90k miles. I have had no problems at all. The reason I gave it a 10 in every catagory is for the price and the catagory it is absolutly the best. I have had 8 different cars during the time I have had the Civic. I will always have a Civic (my 6th one). Almost eveyone of my friends have Civics. Two of them have over 200k with no problems! One just changed the first CV at 210k miles.
The most reliable car
Car was originally bought as an R-title w 160K. It has been in the family for 5 yrs,now it has 240K. Still gets 33/40 mpg. Haven't changed the timing belt yet. Only changing the oil and an occasional bulb.
Will keep it for life!
I bought my 1996 civic 3 years ago. I've put the work into it that it needed replacing cv axles, ball joints, control arms etc... I attribute these things to previous owner errors. This has been the best car! It's small but not cramped. I have 3 kids and we all fit. Mine is a 5 speed standard transmission and I routinely get 37-39 combined MPG! I HAVE ~240,000 miles on this car with the original transmission, clutch and engine. She's still running strong and is well worth every penny I have into her. If taken care of properly, this car will go forever! Buying seals from auto parts stores will not fix any leakage problem; buy direct from dealer.
Sponsored cars related to the Civic
Related Used 1996 Honda Civic Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner