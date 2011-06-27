Used 1996 Honda Civic Sedan Consumer Reviews

Honda's Best cvilla , 10/16/2009 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I love this car! I bought it in 1999 used with over 60K miles. People laughed and thought I got ripped off! $8000 for a car with high mileage then. The years of gas at $3.75 came and those same people could not afford to go to the beach like I could because their BIG trucks used too much gas. Now 2009, the car has 221000 miles and still shows no signs of quitting. I didn't do all those scheduled maintenance. I haven't even changed the timing chain/belt. Just oil/ air filters, breaks and fluids! Oh and I had to replace CV boots. That's all. BEST car I've owned, and I've owned plenty. Audi,BMW, Mustang, Chevys, VW, Renault, Bronco etc. Honda could take a lesson from its past and redo it! Report Abuse

Great Car for young people Cinnie , 09/24/2003 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I bought this car in 1998, and it has been wonderful. I never had any real problems with it, just upkeep, and gas. Although when I had a baby in 2001, it became very apparent that it wasn't a family vehicle. No room in the back for her now that she is 2, her feet have to rest on the seats, and I have to pull my seat up closer to the steering wheel, so I can't drive comfortably. If you are single, with no children, this is a great car!!!!

Great Car! cbrcrx , 02/13/2004 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I have only 90k miles. I have had no problems at all. The reason I gave it a 10 in every catagory is for the price and the catagory it is absolutly the best. I have had 8 different cars during the time I have had the Civic. I will always have a Civic (my 6th one). Almost eveyone of my friends have Civics. Two of them have over 200k with no problems! One just changed the first CV at 210k miles.

The most reliable car Steve , 02/01/2006 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Car was originally bought as an R-title w 160K. It has been in the family for 5 yrs,now it has 240K. Still gets 33/40 mpg. Haven't changed the timing belt yet. Only changing the oil and an occasional bulb.