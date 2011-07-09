Used 1996 Honda Civic for Sale Near Me
10,556 listings
- 206,228 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$1,275
- 187,146 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,000
- 163,723 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$2,950
- 202,499 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,988
- 184,781 miles
$2,500
- 41,355 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,999
- 81,124 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,949
- 181,232 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$1,900
- 250,637 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,695
- 205,652 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$2,900
- 176,599 miles
$3,597
- 132,803 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$1,499
- 245,597 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$2,494
- 250,625 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$1,999
- 136,565 miles2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$3,500
- 80,343 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,900
- 249,674 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,795
- 129,933 miles
$6,900
Consumer Reviews for the Honda Civic
Read recent reviews for the Honda Civic
See all 97 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.697 Reviews
Report abuse
nickaxisa,09/07/2011
I've had my 96 Honda Civic EX coupe for about a year now, it came out of the abusive driving conditions of NYC, and i can't believe how reliable this car is! I bought my civic from a small dealership for only $2200 with 150k and I don't regret buying this car at all. I'm a college student and I commute everyday with this car. I never had any mechanical problems with the car until I had my friend who is a mechanic look at it. He did find some problems, like it was leaking brake fluid and oil and the desperately needed a tune up, an oil change and new brake pads. Even when the car needed all that work it running and driving fine, but now that i fixed all that the car is running beautifully.
