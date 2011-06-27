Used 1994 Honda Civic Consumer Reviews

1994 civic cx webster , 01/19/2016 CX 2dr Hatchback 6 of 6 people found this review helpful i bought this car for $1400, i was looking for a cx, in red, a 5 speed, and only a hatchback. took me almost 4 years to find exactly what i wanted. 165,000 miles on it, burns a little oil but runs great. can't believe how much people are paying for repairs. i've replaced the radiator, used $25, fuel pump replaced new $40, turned out it was the fuel pump relay, $30. took less than 5 minutes to replace. want consistent 40+ mpg? get good radial tires and run tire pressure around 38 psi, and learn to drive. this car has plenty of power for the 1.5 liter 8 valve motor. run it with super unleaded, big difference, a few cents more but i'm getting as high 46 mpg and actually got 51 mpg on a recent trip. open a book people, learn to fix your own car, very easy to repair. i don't need ABS, or cruise control, seats are comfy but i don't weigh 250 pounds or move like a sloth. cupholders too small, dump the big gulp and get a bottle of water. of course the interior may break, its plastic, and it gets brittle, its almost 25 years old. parts to replace or repair are so cheap, it just make sense to buy a civic. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

I hate to sell it! Proud owner , 08/28/2010 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I bought my 1994 Honda Civic hatchback brand new and only use to go grocery shopping and other local driving. It has approx. 43,000 miles on it and is in great condition. I'm thinking about selling it mainly for new and improved safety features. but I hate to let it go! Report Abuse

Like the Energizer Bunny! David McDonald , 10/14/2015 LX 4dr Sedan 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I bought my Civic LX with 30,000 miles back in early 1998 while I was still in college. I sold it in December 2007 with 157,000 miles; the engine was as strong and dependable as when I bought it. Major maintenance costs were as follows: 80,000 mi: slave clutch cylinder died ($120) 100,000 mi: replaced timing belt ($400) 130,000 mi: master clutch cylinder died ($200) 130,000 mi: radiator cracked on plastic head ($350) 130,000 mi: replaced both front axles due to cracked boots ($400) 150,000 mi: replaced steering cracking rack boot ($300) 155,000 mi: ignition switch started to go bad While I went through about 3 pairs of front brake pads, the rear brake shoes were still the originals. Brake pads cost me as little as $9, and with a single bolt holding each front caliper in place, they were a snap (30 minutes) to replace. At around 100,000, the car just wouldn't start up one day; I replaced the spark plugs (~$15), and it started right back up. At 155,000, the car just shut off on the road on the way to work, and all the instrumentation shut off. It started up again, but did the same to me a couple of additional times throughout the week. I traced the issue to a bad ignition switch, common in high-mileage Hondas. Cost is about $200. While this car is extremely dependable, it's most certainly not a luxury car (even with the "LX" moniker). Road noise is quite noticeable, and the rear plastic bumper panel keeps trying to pry loose from its attach point on the quarter panel. The engine vibrates going through 4000 rpm while accelerating, and the whole vehicle shutters in response. The original sound system leaves much to be desired, and the paper speakers will most certainly die well before the car. Despite its shortcomings, I most heartily recommend this car. Its 30-40 mpg gas mileage, its extreme reliability, and its inexpensive maintenance make up for its shortcomings in spades. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Can't go wrong frankjfavela , 08/20/2013 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I bought my younger brothers 94 Honda Civic Lx after he could no longer afford it and I my 2003 Ford Expedition XLT, the MPG was killing me I was spending about $100 a week just on gas and I was only able to use it for work. The Civic was a blessing the car even though it's underpowered gets amazing MPG plus filling up with only $40 a every 1 1/2 for me makes it worth every penny, the car has cosmetic issues the paint was all burned and the paint scratched but she runs like if she was new and with 138K on her already I expect another 200K easy. I would sell my Civic for anything. Report Abuse