Used 1994 Honda Civic for Sale Near Me

i bought this car for $1400, i was looking for a cx, in red, a 5 speed, and only a hatchback. took me almost 4 years to find exactly what i wanted. 165,000 miles on it, burns a little oil but runs great. can't believe how much people are paying for repairs. i've replaced the radiator, used $25, fuel pump replaced new $40, turned out it was the fuel pump relay, $30. took less than 5 minutes to replace. want consistent 40+ mpg? get good radial tires and run tire pressure around 38 psi, and learn to drive. this car has plenty of power for the 1.5 liter 8 valve motor. run it with super unleaded, big difference, a few cents more but i'm getting as high 46 mpg and actually got 51 mpg on a recent trip. open a book people, learn to fix your own car, very easy to repair. i don't need ABS, or cruise control, seats are comfy but i don't weigh 250 pounds or move like a sloth. cupholders too small, dump the big gulp and get a bottle of water. of course the interior may break, its plastic, and it gets brittle, its almost 25 years old. parts to replace or repair are so cheap, it just make sense to buy a civic.

