Used 1994 Honda Civic for Sale Near Me

10,556 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Civic Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 10,556 listings
  • 1996 Honda Civic LX
    used

    1996 Honda Civic LX

    206,228 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,275

    Details
  • 1997 Honda Civic DX
    used

    1997 Honda Civic DX

    187,146 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,000

    Details
  • 1997 Honda Civic LX
    used

    1997 Honda Civic LX

    163,723 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,950

    Details
  • 1997 Honda Civic CX
    used

    1997 Honda Civic CX

    202,499 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,988

    Details
  • 1998 Honda Civic LX
    used

    1998 Honda Civic LX

    184,781 miles

    $2,500

    Details
  • 1998 Honda Civic DX
    used

    1998 Honda Civic DX

    41,355 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,999

    Details
  • 1998 Honda Civic LX
    used

    1998 Honda Civic LX

    81,124 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,949

    Details
  • 1998 Honda Civic LX
    used

    1998 Honda Civic LX

    181,232 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,900

    Details
  • 1999 Honda Civic EX
    used

    1999 Honda Civic EX

    250,637 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,695

    Details
  • 1999 Honda Civic EX
    used

    1999 Honda Civic EX

    205,652 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,900

    Details
  • 1999 Honda Civic LX
    used

    1999 Honda Civic LX

    176,599 miles

    $3,597

    Details
  • 1999 Honda Civic DX
    used

    1999 Honda Civic DX

    132,803 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,499

    Details
  • 1999 Honda Civic LX
    used

    1999 Honda Civic LX

    245,597 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,494

    Details
  • 2000 Honda Civic EX
    used

    2000 Honda Civic EX

    250,625 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,999

    Details
  • 2000 Honda Civic EX
    used

    2000 Honda Civic EX

    136,565 miles
    2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,500

    Details
  • 2000 Honda Civic Si
    used

    2000 Honda Civic Si

    80,343 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $19,900

    Details
  • 2000 Honda Civic EX
    used

    2000 Honda Civic EX

    249,674 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,795

    Details
  • 2000 Honda Civic DX
    used

    2000 Honda Civic DX

    129,933 miles

    $6,900

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Honda Civic searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 10,556 listings
  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Honda Civic
  4. Used 1994 Honda Civic

Consumer Reviews for the Honda Civic

Read recent reviews for the Honda Civic
Overall Consumer Rating
4.684 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 84 reviews
  • 5
    (69%)
  • 4
    (25%)
  • 3
    (5%)
  • 2
    (1%)
1994 civic cx
webster,01/19/2016
CX 2dr Hatchback
i bought this car for $1400, i was looking for a cx, in red, a 5 speed, and only a hatchback. took me almost 4 years to find exactly what i wanted. 165,000 miles on it, burns a little oil but runs great. can't believe how much people are paying for repairs. i've replaced the radiator, used $25, fuel pump replaced new $40, turned out it was the fuel pump relay, $30. took less than 5 minutes to replace. want consistent 40+ mpg? get good radial tires and run tire pressure around 38 psi, and learn to drive. this car has plenty of power for the 1.5 liter 8 valve motor. run it with super unleaded, big difference, a few cents more but i'm getting as high 46 mpg and actually got 51 mpg on a recent trip. open a book people, learn to fix your own car, very easy to repair. i don't need ABS, or cruise control, seats are comfy but i don't weigh 250 pounds or move like a sloth. cupholders too small, dump the big gulp and get a bottle of water. of course the interior may break, its plastic, and it gets brittle, its almost 25 years old. parts to replace or repair are so cheap, it just make sense to buy a civic.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Honda
Civic
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Honda Civic info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings