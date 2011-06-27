Estimated values
2008 Honda Accord EX-L 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,605
|$6,166
|$7,025
|Clean
|$4,193
|$5,623
|$6,405
|Average
|$3,371
|$4,537
|$5,166
|Rough
|$2,549
|$3,452
|$3,926
Estimated values
2008 Honda Accord LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,557
|$4,874
|$5,598
|Clean
|$3,239
|$4,445
|$5,104
|Average
|$2,604
|$3,587
|$4,116
|Rough
|$1,969
|$2,728
|$3,128
Estimated values
2008 Honda Accord EX-L V-6 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,709
|$6,221
|$7,056
|Clean
|$4,288
|$5,674
|$6,433
|Average
|$3,447
|$4,578
|$5,188
|Rough
|$2,606
|$3,482
|$3,943
Estimated values
2008 Honda Accord EX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,016
|$5,462
|$6,256
|Clean
|$3,657
|$4,981
|$5,704
|Average
|$2,940
|$4,019
|$4,600
|Rough
|$2,223
|$3,057
|$3,496
Estimated values
2008 Honda Accord EX-L 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,994
|$5,449
|$6,249
|Clean
|$3,637
|$4,970
|$5,698
|Average
|$2,924
|$4,010
|$4,595
|Rough
|$2,211
|$3,050
|$3,492
Estimated values
2008 Honda Accord EX V-6 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,081
|$5,623
|$6,470
|Clean
|$3,716
|$5,128
|$5,899
|Average
|$2,988
|$4,137
|$4,757
|Rough
|$2,259
|$3,147
|$3,616
Estimated values
2008 Honda Accord LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,535
|$4,836
|$5,551
|Clean
|$3,220
|$4,411
|$5,061
|Average
|$2,588
|$3,559
|$4,082
|Rough
|$1,957
|$2,707
|$3,102
Estimated values
2008 Honda Accord EX-L V-6 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,515
|$6,154
|$7,055
|Clean
|$4,112
|$5,612
|$6,432
|Average
|$3,306
|$4,528
|$5,187
|Rough
|$2,499
|$3,445
|$3,942
Estimated values
2008 Honda Accord EX-L 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,686
|$6,667
|$7,753
|Clean
|$4,268
|$6,080
|$7,069
|Average
|$3,431
|$4,906
|$5,701
|Rough
|$2,594
|$3,732
|$4,332
Estimated values
2008 Honda Accord EX-L 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,162
|$5,631
|$6,438
|Clean
|$3,791
|$5,135
|$5,870
|Average
|$3,047
|$4,143
|$4,733
|Rough
|$2,304
|$3,152
|$3,597
Estimated values
2008 Honda Accord EX-L 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,479
|$6,060
|$6,931
|Clean
|$4,079
|$5,527
|$6,319
|Average
|$3,279
|$4,460
|$5,096
|Rough
|$2,479
|$3,392
|$3,873
Estimated values
2008 Honda Accord EX-L V-6 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,636
|$6,092
|$6,895
|Clean
|$4,222
|$5,555
|$6,286
|Average
|$3,394
|$4,483
|$5,070
|Rough
|$2,566
|$3,410
|$3,853
Estimated values
2008 Honda Accord EX-L 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,511
|$6,071
|$6,930
|Clean
|$4,108
|$5,536
|$6,318
|Average
|$3,302
|$4,467
|$5,095
|Rough
|$2,497
|$3,398
|$3,872
Estimated values
2008 Honda Accord EX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,962
|$5,593
|$6,488
|Clean
|$3,608
|$5,100
|$5,915
|Average
|$2,901
|$4,115
|$4,770
|Rough
|$2,193
|$3,131
|$3,626
Estimated values
2008 Honda Accord LX-S 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,536
|$5,030
|$5,848
|Clean
|$3,221
|$4,587
|$5,332
|Average
|$2,589
|$3,701
|$4,300
|Rough
|$1,958
|$2,815
|$3,268
Estimated values
2008 Honda Accord EX-L 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,525
|$6,087
|$6,948
|Clean
|$4,121
|$5,551
|$6,335
|Average
|$3,313
|$4,479
|$5,109
|Rough
|$2,505
|$3,407
|$3,882
Estimated values
2008 Honda Accord EX-L V-6 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,798
|$7,343
|$8,734
|Clean
|$4,370
|$6,697
|$7,963
|Average
|$3,513
|$5,403
|$6,422
|Rough
|$2,656
|$4,110
|$4,880
Estimated values
2008 Honda Accord EX-L V-6 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,408
|$5,960
|$6,814
|Clean
|$4,014
|$5,435
|$6,212
|Average
|$3,227
|$4,386
|$5,010
|Rough
|$2,440
|$3,336
|$3,808
Estimated values
2008 Honda Accord EX 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,896
|$5,319
|$6,101
|Clean
|$3,548
|$4,851
|$5,563
|Average
|$2,852
|$3,914
|$4,486
|Rough
|$2,156
|$2,977
|$3,409
Estimated values
2008 Honda Accord EX 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,892
|$5,343
|$6,139
|Clean
|$3,545
|$4,872
|$5,597
|Average
|$2,850
|$3,931
|$4,514
|Rough
|$2,155
|$2,990
|$3,431
Estimated values
2008 Honda Accord LX-P 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,382
|$4,290
|$4,792
|Clean
|$3,080
|$3,912
|$4,369
|Average
|$2,476
|$3,157
|$3,523
|Rough
|$1,872
|$2,401
|$2,678
Estimated values
2008 Honda Accord EX-L 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,340
|$5,840
|$6,665
|Clean
|$3,952
|$5,326
|$6,077
|Average
|$3,177
|$4,297
|$4,901
|Rough
|$2,402
|$3,269
|$3,725
Estimated values
2008 Honda Accord EX-L V-6 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,624
|$6,208
|$7,079
|Clean
|$4,211
|$5,661
|$6,455
|Average
|$3,385
|$4,568
|$5,205
|Rough
|$2,559
|$3,475
|$3,956
Estimated values
2008 Honda Accord LX-S 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,645
|$5,029
|$5,788
|Clean
|$3,320
|$4,586
|$5,277
|Average
|$2,669
|$3,700
|$4,256
|Rough
|$2,018
|$2,815
|$3,234
Estimated values
2008 Honda Accord LX-P 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,797
|$5,158
|$5,906
|Clean
|$3,458
|$4,704
|$5,385
|Average
|$2,780
|$3,796
|$4,343
|Rough
|$2,102
|$2,887
|$3,301