2008 Honda Accord Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2008 Honda Accord EX-L 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,605$6,166$7,025
Clean$4,193$5,623$6,405
Average$3,371$4,537$5,166
Rough$2,549$3,452$3,926
Estimated values
Estimated values
2008 Honda Accord LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,557$4,874$5,598
Clean$3,239$4,445$5,104
Average$2,604$3,587$4,116
Rough$1,969$2,728$3,128
Estimated values
Estimated values
2008 Honda Accord EX-L V-6 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,709$6,221$7,056
Clean$4,288$5,674$6,433
Average$3,447$4,578$5,188
Rough$2,606$3,482$3,943
Estimated values
Estimated values
2008 Honda Accord EX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,016$5,462$6,256
Clean$3,657$4,981$5,704
Average$2,940$4,019$4,600
Rough$2,223$3,057$3,496
Estimated values
Estimated values
2008 Honda Accord EX-L 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,994$5,449$6,249
Clean$3,637$4,970$5,698
Average$2,924$4,010$4,595
Rough$2,211$3,050$3,492
Estimated values
Estimated values
2008 Honda Accord EX V-6 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,081$5,623$6,470
Clean$3,716$5,128$5,899
Average$2,988$4,137$4,757
Rough$2,259$3,147$3,616
Estimated values
Estimated values
2008 Honda Accord LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,535$4,836$5,551
Clean$3,220$4,411$5,061
Average$2,588$3,559$4,082
Rough$1,957$2,707$3,102
Estimated values
Estimated values
2008 Honda Accord EX-L V-6 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,515$6,154$7,055
Clean$4,112$5,612$6,432
Average$3,306$4,528$5,187
Rough$2,499$3,445$3,942
Estimated values
Estimated values
2008 Honda Accord EX-L 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,686$6,667$7,753
Clean$4,268$6,080$7,069
Average$3,431$4,906$5,701
Rough$2,594$3,732$4,332
Estimated values
Estimated values
2008 Honda Accord EX-L 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,162$5,631$6,438
Clean$3,791$5,135$5,870
Average$3,047$4,143$4,733
Rough$2,304$3,152$3,597
Estimated values
Estimated values
2008 Honda Accord EX-L 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,479$6,060$6,931
Clean$4,079$5,527$6,319
Average$3,279$4,460$5,096
Rough$2,479$3,392$3,873
Estimated values
Estimated values
2008 Honda Accord EX-L V-6 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,636$6,092$6,895
Clean$4,222$5,555$6,286
Average$3,394$4,483$5,070
Rough$2,566$3,410$3,853
Estimated values
Estimated values
2008 Honda Accord EX-L 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,511$6,071$6,930
Clean$4,108$5,536$6,318
Average$3,302$4,467$5,095
Rough$2,497$3,398$3,872
Estimated values
Estimated values
2008 Honda Accord EX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,962$5,593$6,488
Clean$3,608$5,100$5,915
Average$2,901$4,115$4,770
Rough$2,193$3,131$3,626
Estimated values
Estimated values
2008 Honda Accord LX-S 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,536$5,030$5,848
Clean$3,221$4,587$5,332
Average$2,589$3,701$4,300
Rough$1,958$2,815$3,268
Estimated values
Estimated values
2008 Honda Accord EX-L 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,525$6,087$6,948
Clean$4,121$5,551$6,335
Average$3,313$4,479$5,109
Rough$2,505$3,407$3,882
Estimated values
Estimated values
2008 Honda Accord EX-L V-6 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,798$7,343$8,734
Clean$4,370$6,697$7,963
Average$3,513$5,403$6,422
Rough$2,656$4,110$4,880
Estimated values
Estimated values
2008 Honda Accord EX-L V-6 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,408$5,960$6,814
Clean$4,014$5,435$6,212
Average$3,227$4,386$5,010
Rough$2,440$3,336$3,808
Estimated values
Estimated values
2008 Honda Accord EX 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,896$5,319$6,101
Clean$3,548$4,851$5,563
Average$2,852$3,914$4,486
Rough$2,156$2,977$3,409
Estimated values
Estimated values
2008 Honda Accord EX 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,892$5,343$6,139
Clean$3,545$4,872$5,597
Average$2,850$3,931$4,514
Rough$2,155$2,990$3,431
Estimated values
Estimated values
2008 Honda Accord LX-P 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,382$4,290$4,792
Clean$3,080$3,912$4,369
Average$2,476$3,157$3,523
Rough$1,872$2,401$2,678
Estimated values
Estimated values
2008 Honda Accord EX-L 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,340$5,840$6,665
Clean$3,952$5,326$6,077
Average$3,177$4,297$4,901
Rough$2,402$3,269$3,725
Estimated values
Estimated values
2008 Honda Accord EX-L V-6 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,624$6,208$7,079
Clean$4,211$5,661$6,455
Average$3,385$4,568$5,205
Rough$2,559$3,475$3,956
Estimated values
Estimated values
2008 Honda Accord LX-S 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,645$5,029$5,788
Clean$3,320$4,586$5,277
Average$2,669$3,700$4,256
Rough$2,018$2,815$3,234
Estimated values
Estimated values
2008 Honda Accord LX-P 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,797$5,158$5,906
Clean$3,458$4,704$5,385
Average$2,780$3,796$4,343
Rough$2,102$2,887$3,301
Estimated values

FAQ

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2008 Honda Accord on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2008 Honda Accord with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,220 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,411 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Honda Accord is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2008 Honda Accord with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,220 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,411 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2008 Honda Accord, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2008 Honda Accord with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,220 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,411 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2008 Honda Accord. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2008 Honda Accord and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2008 Honda Accord ranges from $1,957 to $5,551, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2008 Honda Accord is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.