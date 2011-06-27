Used 2007 Honda Accord Consumer Reviews
Second hand 2007 Honda Accord Sedan V6 6MT
This is the third Honda Accord I've owned, ('95 EX Sedan I4 5MT (Sold), '01 EX-L Coupe I4 5MT (current commuter)) and the first V6. I picked it up for $10,000 flat at 93,000 miles. I knew I needed to do the timing belt which I picked up the whole kit, Honda genuine and with all pulleys and tensioners, spark plugs, and all for ~$400, the job itself was straight forward, Honda has a good layout with the J-series engine and this engine bay. The job took a good chunk of the day and now it is ready for another 100,000 miles and 7-10 years. The car is now at ~105000 miles and it is an amazing car. This V6 is smooth, the shifting is short and precise, clutch is smooth as well steering is connected and who knows who was driving this car before me and how abusive they were, I can't really tell. I was worried about MPG (well, not really I was happy for the power) but If I behave I can get low to mid 30s on the freeway and low to mid 20s around town. The navigation, while outdated, is still quite good. It registers all the roads I need in the SF bay area and knows the tricky interchanges, giving you detailed information about which lane and such, it obviously doesn't have all the newer subdivisions. The brakes are my only huge complaint for this and all my Accords, I will be replacing them soon, thankfully it is quite easy to switch out the pads/rotors for higher quality aftermarket parts for this generation. The interior is very comfortable, excellent sound system, everything works inside, A/C gets too cold sometimes. :) Dash cluster is simple, controls are aesthetically placed, leather is holding up well and it all cleans up nicely. The performance is outright amazing, C/D gauged the 0-60 at 5.9s during their test of this car and I wouldn't be surprised if this car at its current age could still pull that off, it is very quick off the line. It can even walk away from many of the newest family sedans at a stop light. Even with my 'very lively' driving style it isn't leaking or burning any oil and between the regular oil changes I do; I can see the oil itself still has quite a bit of carrying capacity. This is a solid setup: sedan for the family, good safely rating, ample room, excellent engine/transmission combo, and all the features that we would be looking for in a newer car. Replacement parts and aftermarket support is plentiful and at a good price, insurance is also reasonably low. I was lucky to find this particular model and a great color (Copper Bronze Pearl). I can say I have no regrets with this car with this car and my wife loves it too which is a huge plus. We got what we both wanted, I got the engine transmission combo I wanted in a family sedan, and she got her four doors for future car seats and kids, seat warmers, and ample room for family trips. I purchased it knowing it can and will easily give me 7-10 more years with me doing all the routine oil changes and maintenance myself, my other two accords are over 200,000 miles, this one should be no exception. I'm also free from the fears of a high milage automatic transmission.
Honda lives up to its name
It has been a month and every day I love something new about this car. The build quality is outstanding and the Honda name is what I have been missing since dealing with Nissan. My Accord is amazing, the ride is smooth for a V6 and the acceleration will blow you away. I got a great lease price for 24 months on this car and I don't know if I want to give it back. I am paying under 265 month and I only put 1000 out of pocket, thats it, nothing else. I will never ever stray away from Honda to go for something else. This Accord is what a sedan should be made of.
l love this car!
I've been driving a hybrid,, first the Honda Civic and this is so much more luxurious, comfortable, all the bells and whistles... very good mileage, and with winter here.. the heated leather seats and sunroof and great sound system always make it a pleasure to drive.
Great Car!!
This is my 5th Honda and I've not been let down yet! The 5M is a fun car to drive. Handles well. Love the Cool Blue Metallic color. I've filled up once and got about 27 mpg and that's with stop and go driving. I expect it to only get better.
The last good Honda Accord
This is the type of car where you buy it and you never want to let go of it. It just drives so well. The steering is perfectly weighted and laser responsive, acceleration is silky smooth, braking has the perfect, even distribution of stopping power, transmission is extremely smooth shifting and intuitive. Everything about the car just feels so sharp. Its rock solid reliable and will last forever. It doesn't just feel like a car. It feels like a machine. And a very solid, well-crafted machine at that. Probably the last "real" Accord we'll ever see. The 8th gen. got massive and lost the 7th generation's refinement and sportiness. The 9th gen. is simply the jack of all trades and master of none. The 7th gen. Accord just has a timeless design especially from an interior standpoint. Its so simple, yet so elegant and premium. I love this car.
