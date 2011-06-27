Used 1998 Honda Accord Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4V6
Combined MPG242421
Engine
Torque145 lb-ft @ 4700 rpm152 lb-ft @ 4900 rpm195 lb-ft @ 4700 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l2.3 l3.0 l
Horsepower135 hp @ 5400 rpm150 hp @ 5700 rpm200 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle36.4 ft.36.4 ft.36.4 ft.
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.0 in.38.5 in.40.0 in.
Front leg room42.1 in.42.1 in.42.1 in.
Front hip room54.9 in.54.9 in.54.9 in.
Front shoulder room56.9 in.56.9 in.56.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.6 in.36.5 in.37.6 in.
Rear hip Room54.1 in.54.1 in.54.1 in.
Rear leg room37.9 in.37.9 in.37.9 in.
Rear shoulder room56.1 in.56.1 in.56.1 in.
Measurements
Length188.8 in.188.8 in.188.8 in.
Curb weight2888 lbs.3020 lbs.3285 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.1 cu.ft.14.1 cu.ft.14.1 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.2 in.6.2 in.6.3 in.
Height56.9 in.56.9 in.57.3 in.
Wheel base106.9 in.106.9 in.106.9 in.
Width70.3 in.70.3 in.70.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Currant Pearl Metallic
  • San Marino Red
  • Heather Mist Metallic
  • Flamenco Black Pearl Metallic
  • Taffeta White
  • Teal Blue Pearl Metallic
  • New Dark Green Pearl Metallic
  • Raisin Pearl Metallic
  • Regent Silver Pearl Metallic
