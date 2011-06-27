Used 1990 Honda Accord Sedan Consumer Reviews

I have owned this car since 1990. You got it, it was brand spanking new. After 8 years, I gave it to my mom to use. I have since gotten it back, 24 yrs later. I had a mechanic look it over before driving it from California to Kansas. The only thing it needed was a new main relay, an ac charge and 4 new tires. For insurance sake, I had him replace the timing belt and water pump. The acceleration is just like when I first bought it. Handling is still smooth. All our mechanics told us that if there was a Honda model to own, it was that. I own a 1996 Accord and a 2006 Odyssey and both vehicles, cosmetically suck. We have had more issues with the newer models than my 1990 Accord.

MtnRoad , 03/12/2016 DX 4dr Sedan

3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I had the base model with 4cyl engine, 5spd manual, and pw / pdl. The car was amazing. I have since sold it but wanted to mention this car was one of the best I ever owned. I woukd take it into the dealer for oil changes and ask if there was anything else they recommended and they would alwats say no after the inspection. It just ran and ran. I never had any problems with the car. The 4cyl engine in my opinion was under-powered in low gears with the manual shift but once I got up to cruising speed it performed well and got amazing gas mileage. Highway cruising and fuel mileage was excellent. I used to service accounts in the desert southwest, and would regularly drive from Los Angeles to Phoenix using just a little over 3/4 of a tank. Yes it is true that really happened. A nice tail wind, no traffic, and at night no less but it did happen. I couldn't believe my own eyes when looking at the gas gauge. The interior was pretty stout and the seats were really comfortable. My car was white and the paint was in excellent shape when I sold it. One concern I have now after doing some research online is I found out the 4cyl uses a timing belt and it should have been changed to prevent engine damage. The dealer never recommended this to me. The timing belt never broke under my ownership thank God but considering the mileage and use I put on that car I am surprised it never did. I always thought it had a timing chain but found out it was a belt. The only complaint I would have is the power radio antenna stopped retracting. I also noticed on every Honda accord and some Acura Legend models of the same time frame they had the same issue. Overall these early 1990s model Honda Accords are gems and even to this day I see many of them on the road. I just saw a station wagon model the other day I never knew they made those. I would recommend this Honda Accord model to anyone.