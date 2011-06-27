  1. Home
Used 2002 GMC Yukon Features & Specs

More about the 2002 Yukon
Overview
Starting MSRP
$34,091
Starting MSRP
$47,339
Starting MSRP
$36,624
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveAll wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Combined MPG151214
Total Seating686
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$34,091
Starting MSRP
$47,339
Starting MSRP
$36,624
Drive typeRear wheel driveAll wheel driveFour wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
full time 4WDnoyesno
viscous center differentialnoyesno
Center limited slip differentialnoyesno
Rear locking differentialnoyesno
on demand 4WDnonoyes
automatic locking hubsnonoyes
Center and rear locking differentialnonoyes
hi-lo gear selectionnonoyes
mechanical center differentialnonoyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$34,091
Starting MSRP
$47,339
Starting MSRP
$36,624
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/18 mpg10/14 mpg13/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)338/468 mi.260/364 mi.338/416 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26 gal.26 gal.26 gal.
Combined MPG151214
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$34,091
Starting MSRP
$47,339
Starting MSRP
$36,624
Torque290 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm365 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm290 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size4.8 l6.0 l4.8 l
Horsepower275 hp @ 5200 rpm320 hp @ 5000 rpm275 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle38.3 ft.38.3 ft.38.3 ft.
Valves161616
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)Overhead valves (ohv)Overhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$34,091
Starting MSRP
$47,339
Starting MSRP
$36,624
2 rear headrestsyesyesyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
Front center lap beltyesnoyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
traction controlyesnono
Rear center lap beltyesyesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$34,091
Starting MSRP
$47,339
Starting MSRP
$36,624
mast antennayesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesnoyes
1 subwoofer(s)yesyesyes
9 total speakersyesnoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyesyesyes
Bose premium brand stereo systemnoyesno
AM/FM CD-controller stereonoyesno
Bose premium brand speakersnoyesno
separate rear audionoyesno
11 total speakersnoyesno
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$34,091
Starting MSRP
$47,339
Starting MSRP
$36,624
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyesyesyes
leather steering wheelyesyesyes
cargo netyesyesyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyesyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yesnoyes
power steeringyesyesno
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
Front and rear air conditioningyesyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyesyes
retained accessory poweryesyesyes
front door pocketsyesyesyes
front and rear reading lightsyesyesyes
Rear and cargo floor matsyesnoyes
interior air filtrationyesyesyes
simulated wood trim on center consolenoyesno
simulated wood trim on doorsnoyesno
Audio controls on steering wheelnoyesno
Rear floor matsnoyesno
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)noyesno
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)noyesno
simulated wood trim on dashnoyesno
speed-proportional power steeringnonoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$34,091
Starting MSRP
$47,339
Starting MSRP
$36,624
1 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$34,091
Starting MSRP
$47,339
Starting MSRP
$36,624
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
compassyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
trip computernoyesno
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,091
Starting MSRP
$47,339
Starting MSRP
$36,624
premium clothyesnoyes
height adjustable passenger seatyesyesyes
Front leg room41.3 in.41.3 in.41.3 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyesyesyes
Front head room40.7 in.40.7 in.40.7 in.
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyesyesyes
Front shoulder room65.2 in.65.2 in.65.2 in.
split-bench front seatsyesnoyes
6 -way power driver seatyesnoyes
6 -way power passenger seatyesnoyes
Front hip room61.4 in.61.4 in.61.4 in.
10 -way power passenger seatnoyesno
bucket front seatsnoyesno
heated passenger seatnoyesno
10 -way power driver seatnoyesno
leathernoyesno
heated driver seatnoyesno
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,091
Starting MSRP
$47,339
Starting MSRP
$36,624
Rear head room39.4 in.39.4 in.39.4 in.
Rear hip Room61.3 in.61.3 in.61.3 in.
Rear leg room38.6 in.38.6 in.38.6 in.
Rear shoulder room65.1 in.65.1 in.65.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyesyes
folding with storage center armrestyesyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
manual folding split-bench third row seatsnoyesno
reclining rear seatsnoyesno
heatednoyesno
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$34,091
Starting MSRP
$47,339
Starting MSRP
$36,624
Front track65 in.65 in.65 in.
Maximum cargo capacity104.6 cu.ft.104.6 cu.ft.104.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight4875 lbs.5609 lbs.5133 lbs.
Gross weight6800 lbs.7000 lbs.6900 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place63.6 cu.ft.16.3 cu.ft.63.6 cu.ft.
Angle of approach22 degrees22 degrees22 degrees
Maximum payload1925 lbs.1391 lbs.1767 lbs.
Angle of departure15 degrees15 degrees15 degrees
Length198.9 in.198.9 in.198.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity7800 lbs.8200 lbs.8200 lbs.
Ground clearance8.4 in.8.4 in.8.4 in.
Height76.7 in.76.5 in.76.5 in.
Wheel base116 in.116 in.116 in.
Width78.9 in.78.9 in.78.9 in.
Rear track66 in.66 in.66 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$34,091
Starting MSRP
$47,339
Starting MSRP
$36,624
Exterior Colors
  • Summit White
  • Fire Red
  • Polo Green Metallic
  • Storm Gray Metallic
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Garnet Red Metallic
  • Pewter Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Summit White
  • Polo Green Metallic
  • Garnet Red Metallic
  • Pewter Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Summit White
  • Fire Red
  • Polo Green Metallic
  • Storm Gray Metallic
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Garnet Red Metallic
  • Pewter Metallic
  • Onyx Black
Interior Colors
  • Graphite/Pewter
  • Pewter/Shale
  • Neutral/Shale
  • Sandstone
  • Stone Gray
  • Graphite/Pewter
  • Pewter/Shale
  • Neutral/Shale
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$34,091
Starting MSRP
$47,339
Starting MSRP
$36,624
Steel spare wheelyesyesyes
fullsize matching spare tireyesyesyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyesnoyes
All season tiresyesnoyes
P265/70R16 tiresyesnoyes
underbody mounted spare tireyesyesyes
alloy wheelsyesyesyes
P265/70R17 tiresnoyesno
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsnoyesno
All terrain tiresnoyesno
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$34,091
Starting MSRP
$47,339
Starting MSRP
$36,624
front independent suspensionyesyesyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyesyesyes
short and long arm front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$34,091
Starting MSRP
$47,339
Starting MSRP
$36,624
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.6 yr./ 100000 mi.6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.


