Used 2002 GMC Yukon Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$34,091
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|V8
|V8
|Combined MPG
|15
|12
|14
|Total Seating
|6
|8
|6
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$34,091
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|full time 4WD
|no
|yes
|no
|viscous center differential
|no
|yes
|no
|Center limited slip differential
|no
|yes
|no
|Rear locking differential
|no
|yes
|no
|on demand 4WD
|no
|no
|yes
|automatic locking hubs
|no
|no
|yes
|Center and rear locking differential
|no
|no
|yes
|hi-lo gear selection
|no
|no
|yes
|mechanical center differential
|no
|no
|yes
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$34,091
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|13/18 mpg
|10/14 mpg
|13/16 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|338/468 mi.
|260/364 mi.
|338/416 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|26 gal.
|26 gal.
|26 gal.
|Combined MPG
|15
|12
|14
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$34,091
|Torque
|290 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|365 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|290 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|Base engine size
|4.8 l
|6.0 l
|4.8 l
|Horsepower
|275 hp @ 5200 rpm
|320 hp @ 5000 rpm
|275 hp @ 5200 rpm
|Turning circle
|38.3 ft.
|38.3 ft.
|38.3 ft.
|Valves
|16
|16
|16
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cam type
|Overhead valves (ohv)
|Overhead valves (ohv)
|Overhead valves (ohv)
|Cylinders
|V8
|V8
|V8
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$34,091
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|yes
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|yes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front center lap belt
|yes
|no
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|yes
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|no
|no
|Rear center lap belt
|yes
|yes
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$34,091
|mast antenna
|yes
|yes
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|no
|yes
|1 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|yes
|yes
|9 total speakers
|yes
|no
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Bose premium brand stereo system
|no
|yes
|no
|AM/FM CD-controller stereo
|no
|yes
|no
|Bose premium brand speakers
|no
|yes
|no
|separate rear audio
|no
|yes
|no
|11 total speakers
|no
|yes
|no
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$34,091
|front seatback storage
|yes
|yes
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front, rear and 3rd row cupholders
|yes
|yes
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|cargo net
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|12V cargo area power outlet(s)
|yes
|no
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|yes
|no
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front and rear air conditioning
|yes
|yes
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|yes
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear reading lights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear and cargo floor mats
|yes
|no
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|yes
|yes
|simulated wood trim on center console
|no
|yes
|no
|simulated wood trim on doors
|no
|yes
|no
|Audio controls on steering wheel
|no
|yes
|no
|Rear floor mats
|no
|yes
|no
|12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)
|no
|yes
|no
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|no
|yes
|no
|simulated wood trim on dash
|no
|yes
|no
|speed-proportional power steering
|no
|no
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$34,091
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Power mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$34,091
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|yes
|yes
|clock
|yes
|yes
|yes
|compass
|yes
|yes
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|trip computer
|no
|yes
|no
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,091
|premium cloth
|yes
|no
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front leg room
|41.3 in.
|41.3 in.
|41.3 in.
|Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front head room
|40.7 in.
|40.7 in.
|40.7 in.
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|65.2 in.
|65.2 in.
|65.2 in.
|split-bench front seats
|yes
|no
|yes
|6 -way power driver seat
|yes
|no
|yes
|6 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|no
|yes
|Front hip room
|61.4 in.
|61.4 in.
|61.4 in.
|10 -way power passenger seat
|no
|yes
|no
|bucket front seats
|no
|yes
|no
|heated passenger seat
|no
|yes
|no
|10 -way power driver seat
|no
|yes
|no
|leather
|no
|yes
|no
|heated driver seat
|no
|yes
|no
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,091
|Rear head room
|39.4 in.
|39.4 in.
|39.4 in.
|Rear hip Room
|61.3 in.
|61.3 in.
|61.3 in.
|Rear leg room
|38.6 in.
|38.6 in.
|38.6 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|65.1 in.
|65.1 in.
|65.1 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|yes
|yes
|folding with storage center armrest
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|yes
|yes
|manual folding split-bench third row seats
|no
|yes
|no
|reclining rear seats
|no
|yes
|no
|heated
|no
|yes
|no
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$34,091
|Front track
|65 in.
|65 in.
|65 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|104.6 cu.ft.
|104.6 cu.ft.
|104.6 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|4875 lbs.
|5609 lbs.
|5133 lbs.
|Gross weight
|6800 lbs.
|7000 lbs.
|6900 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|63.6 cu.ft.
|16.3 cu.ft.
|63.6 cu.ft.
|Angle of approach
|22 degrees
|22 degrees
|22 degrees
|Maximum payload
|1925 lbs.
|1391 lbs.
|1767 lbs.
|Angle of departure
|15 degrees
|15 degrees
|15 degrees
|Length
|198.9 in.
|198.9 in.
|198.9 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|7800 lbs.
|8200 lbs.
|8200 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|8.4 in.
|8.4 in.
|8.4 in.
|Height
|76.7 in.
|76.5 in.
|76.5 in.
|Wheel base
|116 in.
|116 in.
|116 in.
|Width
|78.9 in.
|78.9 in.
|78.9 in.
|Rear track
|66 in.
|66 in.
|66 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$34,091
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$34,091
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|fullsize matching spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|16 x 7.0 in. wheels
|yes
|no
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|no
|yes
|P265/70R16 tires
|yes
|no
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|yes
|yes
|P265/70R17 tires
|no
|yes
|no
|17 x 7.0 in. wheels
|no
|yes
|no
|All terrain tires
|no
|yes
|no
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$34,091
|front independent suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|solid live axle rear suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|short and long arm front suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$34,091
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Rust
|6 yr./ 100000 mi.
|6 yr./ 100000 mi.
|6 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
