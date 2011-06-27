Estimated values
2018 Cadillac Escalade ESV Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$60,891
|$63,274
|$66,038
|Clean
|$59,543
|$61,863
|$64,531
|Average
|$56,847
|$59,040
|$61,516
|Rough
|$54,151
|$56,218
|$58,502
Estimated values
2018 Cadillac Escalade ESV 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$47,099
|$49,650
|$52,587
|Clean
|$46,056
|$48,542
|$51,386
|Average
|$43,971
|$46,328
|$48,986
|Rough
|$41,886
|$44,113
|$46,585
Estimated values
2018 Cadillac Escalade ESV Luxury 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$51,131
|$53,852
|$56,986
|Clean
|$49,999
|$52,651
|$55,685
|Average
|$47,735
|$50,249
|$53,084
|Rough
|$45,471
|$47,847
|$50,482
Estimated values
2018 Cadillac Escalade ESV Premium Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$55,946
|$58,555
|$61,569
|Clean
|$54,708
|$57,249
|$60,164
|Average
|$52,231
|$54,637
|$57,353
|Rough
|$49,754
|$52,026
|$54,543
Estimated values
2018 Cadillac Escalade ESV Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$52,554
|$55,263
|$58,386
|Clean
|$51,391
|$54,030
|$57,053
|Average
|$49,064
|$51,565
|$54,388
|Rough
|$46,737
|$49,100
|$51,723
Estimated values
2018 Cadillac Escalade ESV Platinum 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$60,133
|$62,742
|$65,761
|Clean
|$58,802
|$61,343
|$64,260
|Average
|$56,140
|$58,544
|$61,258
|Rough
|$53,477
|$55,746
|$58,256
Estimated values
2018 Cadillac Escalade ESV 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$49,336
|$51,806
|$54,656
|Clean
|$48,244
|$50,651
|$53,409
|Average
|$46,059
|$48,340
|$50,914
|Rough
|$43,875
|$46,030
|$48,419
Estimated values
2018 Cadillac Escalade ESV Premium Luxury 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$53,890
|$56,491
|$59,493
|Clean
|$52,697
|$55,231
|$58,135
|Average
|$50,311
|$52,711
|$55,419
|Rough
|$47,926
|$50,192
|$52,703