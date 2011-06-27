Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Bolt EV LT 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,178
|$23,474
|$25,153
|Clean
|$21,772
|$23,050
|$24,678
|Average
|$20,959
|$22,203
|$23,726
|Rough
|$20,146
|$21,356
|$22,774
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Bolt EV Premier 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,938
|$26,296
|$28,064
|Clean
|$24,481
|$25,822
|$27,533
|Average
|$23,567
|$24,873
|$26,471
|Rough
|$22,653
|$23,924
|$25,410