Used 1995 GMC Sonoma Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

Love this truck jimog01 , 10/31/2008 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I have 259,000 miles on this truck not 1 major issue. I just put on a water pump last month and the starter has started to act up, I think after this many miles and 13 years these should be wearing out. I have had some suppension problems but that I think is more related to driving on the pothole covered roads in Michigan more than the truck. I don't see any issues coming up that will keep me fromsurpassing the 300,000 mile mark. Report Abuse

Great Small Package bobtommich , 09/13/2003 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Great gas mileage. Roomy interior. Love the 2 tone color of black and blue. Interior has everything in the right places. I've got 123k and have no leaks. Wish it had a CD player and a back sliding window. Signs of head gasket leak but ok now, cause using high mileage oil. Had to replace mirrors on driver's side 3 times and passanger twice due to vibration. Also replaced back window because of rain water leakage after warranty. Thumbs up to Gmc service. They even replaced the mirrors after warranty. Signs of rust at the lower side below extended cab window on both the passanger and driver's side. Very easy to work on. Had to replace the starter once. Report Abuse

good truck gREGGUY , 10/28/2003 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I like my truck Report Abuse

Great little truck for 11 years Jeff A. , 07/12/2008 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I've enjoyed my 11 years with this truck. It's still going strong with only 61k on it, but I'm going to sell it to an employee who needs vehicle and so I can upgrade. Pros: Smooth ride, good handling, nice cab design, lots of room in the ext cab, decent bed room. Cons: The 4 banger could use a bit more power for hiway conditions. Side mirrors are known to fall off by breathing on them (2 times for me). Stock sound system is pretty bad, but easy to upgrade. Repairs: Easy to work on. In 11 years I've replaced 2 batteries, the a/c compressor, EGR sensor, fan clutch, plus normal wear items like brake pads, drive belt, etc. Report Abuse