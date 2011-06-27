Used 1999 GMC Sierra Classic 3500 Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

dcswes , 02/27/2009

Great Truck! I have had no eng. or trans. problems with this truck. It will pull anything I have hooked to it from a car hauler to a 18ft flatbed trailer with no problem. Gas mileage is alright(15 in town, 18 hwy). Since this is a 1 ton truck I think gas mileage is not bad. Insurance company rates it as commerical (even though I do not use it that way) so insurance is cheaper. As a mother I am always always concerned about safety. I feel that my family is very secure in this truck. With it being a long wheel base it is somewhat hard to park(takes up more then one space). I have a GMC Yukon XL and I like driving the truck more. If you are looking for a truck I highly recommend this one!!!