Used 2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD Features & Specs

2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$50,550
Starting MSRP
$38,710
Starting MSRP
$39,845
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)Flex-fuel (ffv)Flex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed automatic6-speed automatic6-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Total Seating666
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.no
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$50,550
Starting MSRP
$38,710
Starting MSRP
$39,845
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyesyesyes
Transmission6-speed automatic6-speed automatic6-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$50,550
Starting MSRP
$38,710
Starting MSRP
$39,845
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.0/0 mi.0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity36.0 gal.36.0 gal.36.0 gal.
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)Flex-fuel (unleaded/e85)Flex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$50,550
Starting MSRP
$38,710
Starting MSRP
$39,845
Torque380 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm380 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm380 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l6.0 l6.0 l
Horsepower360 hp @ 5400 rpm360 hp @ 5400 rpm360 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle56.1 ft.52.8 ft.56.1 ft.
Valves161616
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)Flex-fuel (ffv)Flex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)Overhead valves (ohv)Overhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$50,550
Starting MSRP
$38,710
Starting MSRP
$39,845
2 rear headrestsyesyesno
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsyesnono
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesnono
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesnoyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesnono
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
Front center lap beltyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyesyesyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchnoyesno
3 rear headrestsnonoyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$50,550
Starting MSRP
$38,710
Starting MSRP
$39,845
Hitch Packageyesyesyes
Gooseneck/5th Wheel Prep Packageyesyesyes
Cargo Convenience Packageyesnono
GMC Interior Protection Packageyesyesyes
Duramax Plus Packageyesnono
Driver Alert Packageyesnono
Sierra Convenience Packagenoyesyes
Sierra Convenience Plus Packagenonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$50,550
Starting MSRP
$38,710
Starting MSRP
$39,845
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyesyesyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesnono
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyesyes
satellite radio satellite radioyesnono
USB connectionyesyesyes
6 total speakersyesyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$50,550
Starting MSRP
$38,710
Starting MSRP
$39,845
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesnono
front seatback storageyesnono
cruise controlyesyesyes
Climate controlyesnono
turn signal in mirrorsyesnono
power steeringyesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesnono
Sun sensoryesnono
front and rear cupholdersyesnoyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesnono
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyesnono
rear view camerayesnono
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesnono
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesnono
adjustable pedalsyesnono
front door pocketsyesnoyes
Air conditioningnoyesyes
front cupholdersnoyesno
front and rear door pocketsnoyesno
Cruise controls on steering wheelnoyesyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelnoyesyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$50,550
Starting MSRP
$38,710
Starting MSRP
$39,845
4 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesnono
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
power door locksnoyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$50,550
Starting MSRP
$38,710
Starting MSRP
$39,845
Full-Feature Leather Appointed Front Bucket Seatsyesnono
IntelliLink Audio System w/8" Diagonal Color Touch Navigationyesnono
Rear Seat DVD Entertainment Systemyesnono
Heated and Cooled Front Seatsyesnono
Front and Rear All-Weather Floor Matsyesyesyes
Console Insertyesnono
Bose Soundyesnono
Heated Steering Wheelyesnono
Expandable Folder Tote Console Insertyesnono
Rear Seat Entertainment Packageyesnono
Rear Under Seat Storageyesyesyes
IntelliLink Audio System w/7" Diagonal Color Touch Screennoyesyes
SiriusXM Satellite Radionoyesyes
All Weather Floor Linernoyesyes
Upfitter Switchesnoyesyes
Color-Keyed Carpet w/Rubberized Vinyl Floormatsnoyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$50,550
Starting MSRP
$38,710
Starting MSRP
$39,845
clockyesyesyes
compassyesnono
external temperature displayyesnono
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$50,550
Starting MSRP
$38,710
Starting MSRP
$39,845
height adjustable passenger seatyesnono
multi-level heating driver seatyesnono
Front leg room45.3 in.45.3 in.45.3 in.
leatheryesnono
Front head room42.8 in.42.8 in.42.8 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyesnono
height adjustable driver seatyesnono
multi-level heating passenger seatyesnono
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesnono
Front shoulder room64.8 in.64.8 in.64.8 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyesyesyes
8 -way power driver seatyesnono
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesnono
Front hip room60.7 in.60.8 in.60.7 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsnoyesyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentnoyesyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportnoyesno
clothnoyesno
vinylnonoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$50,550
Starting MSRP
$38,710
Starting MSRP
$39,845
Rear head room40.5 in.38.7 in.40.5 in.
Rear hip Room60.2 in.60.2 in.60.2 in.
Rear leg room40.9 in.34.7 in.40.9 in.
Rear shoulder room64.3 in.64.3 in.64.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyesyes
folding with storage center armrestyesnono
Split-folding rear seatbackyesnoyes
Folding rear seatbacknoyesno
folding center armrestnonoyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$50,550
Starting MSRP
$38,710
Starting MSRP
$39,845
Spray-On Bed Lineryesyesyes
Polished Exhaust Tipyesyesyes
Body-Colored Accented Grilleyesyesyes
Front and Rear Molded Splash Guardsyesyesyes
Chrome Tailgate Handleyesnono
LT265/70R18E All-Season Blackwall Spare Tireyesyesyes
Ultrasonic Front and Rear Park Assistyesnono
Soft Folding Tonneau Coveryesnoyes
Power Glass Sunroofyesnono
Underbody Shieldsyesyesyes
Chrome Grille Surround w/Body-Color Insertsyesyesyes
Skid Resistant Bed Lineryesyesyes
6" Rectangular Tubular Chromed Assist Stepsyesyesyes
Power Sliding Rear Windowyesnono
Roof-Mounted Lamp Provisionyesyesyes
6" Black Rectangular Tubular Assist Stepsyesyesyes
Cargo Box Retractable Side Assist Stepyesyesyes
Wheel Locksyesnoyes
Rubber Bed Matyesyesyes
Rear Bumper Deleteyesnoyes
4" Round Chrome Tubular Assist Stepsyesyesyes
Vinyl Tonneau Coveryesyesyes
Chrome Recovery Hooksyesyesyes
LT265/70R18E All-Terrain Blackwall Tiresyesnoyes
Pickup Bed Deleteyesyesyes
VXH 6" Chrome Tubular Rectangular Assist Step Deleteyesnono
Body Color Wheel Arch Moldingsyesnoyes
Hard Tri-Folding Tonneau w/Vinyl Coveryesnoyes
Smoked Amber Roof Marker Lampsyesnoyes
4" Round Black Tubular Assist Stepsyesyesyes
Body Color Molded Splash Guardsyesnoyes
LT235/80R17E All-Terrain Blackwall Tiresnoyesno
Body-Colored Bodyside Moldingsnoyesyes
LT235/80R17E All-Terrain Spare Tires w/Non-Matching Steel Spare Wheelnoyesno
Electric Rear-Window Defoggernoyesyes
LT235/80R17E Highway Spare Tirenoyesno
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$50,550
Starting MSRP
$38,710
Starting MSRP
$39,845
Length258.4 in.248.9 in.258.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity14500 lbs.20000 lbs.14500 lbs.
Curb weight6551 lbs.6765 lbs.6551 lbs.
Gross weight10700 lbs.13025 lbs.10700 lbs.
Ground clearance8.4 in.8.4 in.8.4 in.
Height77.9 in.77.6 in.77.9 in.
Maximum payload4124 lbs.6235 lbs.4124 lbs.
Wheel base167.7 in.158.1 in.167.7 in.
Width80.5 in.96.0 in.80.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$50,550
Starting MSRP
$38,710
Starting MSRP
$39,845
Exterior Colors
  • Deep Garnet Metalllic
  • Stone Blue Metallic
  • Cardinal Red
  • Summit White
  • Onyx Black
  • Quicksilver Metallic
  • Graphite Metallic
  • Pepperdust Metallic
  • Stone Blue Metallic
  • Cardinal Red
  • Summit White
  • Onyx Black
  • Quicksilver Metallic
  • Graphite Metallic
  • Pepperdust Metallic
  • Deep Garnet Metalllic
  • Stone Blue Metallic
  • Cardinal Red
  • Summit White
  • Onyx Black
  • Quicksilver Metallic
  • Graphite Metallic
  • Pepperdust Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Jet Black, leather
  • Cocoa/Dune, leather
  • Jet Black/Dark Ash, leather
  • Jet Black/Dark Ash, cloth
  • Jet Black/Dark Ash, vinyl
  • Jet Black/Dark Ash, cloth
  • Jet Black/Dark Ash, vinyl
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$50,550
Starting MSRP
$38,710
Starting MSRP
$39,845
LT265/70R E tiresyesnoyes
chrome-clad wheel coversyesyesno
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyesnoyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyesnono
All terrain tiresyesnoyes
underbody mounted spare tireyesyesyes
alloy wheelsyesnono
painted steel wheelsnoyesyes
fullsize matching spare tirenoyesyes
17 x 6.5 in. wheelsnoyesno
All season tiresnoyesno
LT235/80R E tiresnoyesno
partial wheel coversnonoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$50,550
Starting MSRP
$38,710
Starting MSRP
$39,845
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryesyesyes
front independent suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$50,550
Starting MSRP
$38,710
Starting MSRP
$39,845
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 24000 mi.2 yr./ 24000 mi.no
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.no
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.no
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.6 yr./ 100000 mi.no
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.no
Research Similar Vehicles