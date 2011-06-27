Used 2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$50,550
|Engine Type
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|Transmission
|6-speed automatic
|6-speed automatic
|6-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|V8
|V8
|Total Seating
|6
|6
|6
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|no
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$50,550
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear locking differential
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Transmission
|6-speed automatic
|6-speed automatic
|6-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$50,550
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|0/0 mi.
|0/0 mi.
|0/0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|36.0 gal.
|36.0 gal.
|36.0 gal.
|Fuel type
|Flex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
|Flex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
|Flex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$50,550
|Torque
|380 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
|380 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
|380 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
|Base engine size
|6.0 l
|6.0 l
|6.0 l
|Horsepower
|360 hp @ 5400 rpm
|360 hp @ 5400 rpm
|360 hp @ 5400 rpm
|Turning circle
|56.1 ft.
|52.8 ft.
|56.1 ft.
|Valves
|16
|16
|16
|Base engine type
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Variable
|Variable
|Cam type
|Overhead valves (ohv)
|Overhead valves (ohv)
|Overhead valves (ohv)
|Cylinders
|V8
|V8
|V8
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$50,550
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|yes
|no
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|no
|no
|daytime running lights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|no
|no
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|yes
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|no
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|no
|no
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|yes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front center lap belt
|yes
|yes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|yes
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|yes
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|xenon high intensity discharge headlamp
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Passenger airbag deactivation switch
|no
|yes
|no
|3 rear headrests
|no
|no
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$50,550
|Hitch Package
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Gooseneck/5th Wheel Prep Package
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Cargo Convenience Package
|yes
|no
|no
|GMC Interior Protection Package
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Duramax Plus Package
|yes
|no
|no
|Driver Alert Package
|yes
|no
|no
|Sierra Convenience Package
|no
|yes
|yes
|Sierra Convenience Plus Package
|no
|no
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$50,550
|adjustable speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|no
|no
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|yes
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|no
|no
|USB connection
|yes
|yes
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$50,550
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|no
|no
|front seatback storage
|yes
|no
|no
|cruise control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|no
|no
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|no
|no
|power steering
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|no
|no
|Sun sensor
|yes
|no
|no
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|no
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|no
|no
|leather and simulated alloy steering wheel
|yes
|no
|no
|rear view camera
|yes
|no
|no
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|no
|no
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|no
|no
|adjustable pedals
|yes
|no
|no
|front door pockets
|yes
|no
|yes
|Air conditioning
|no
|yes
|yes
|front cupholders
|no
|yes
|no
|front and rear door pockets
|no
|yes
|no
|Cruise controls on steering wheel
|no
|yes
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|no
|yes
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$50,550
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|yes
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|no
|no
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|power door locks
|no
|yes
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$50,550
|Full-Feature Leather Appointed Front Bucket Seats
|yes
|no
|no
|IntelliLink Audio System w/8" Diagonal Color Touch Navigation
|yes
|no
|no
|Rear Seat DVD Entertainment System
|yes
|no
|no
|Heated and Cooled Front Seats
|yes
|no
|no
|Front and Rear All-Weather Floor Mats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Console Insert
|yes
|no
|no
|Bose Sound
|yes
|no
|no
|Heated Steering Wheel
|yes
|no
|no
|Expandable Folder Tote Console Insert
|yes
|no
|no
|Rear Seat Entertainment Package
|yes
|no
|no
|Rear Under Seat Storage
|yes
|yes
|yes
|IntelliLink Audio System w/7" Diagonal Color Touch Screen
|no
|yes
|yes
|SiriusXM Satellite Radio
|no
|yes
|yes
|All Weather Floor Liner
|no
|yes
|yes
|Upfitter Switches
|no
|yes
|yes
|Color-Keyed Carpet w/Rubberized Vinyl Floormats
|no
|yes
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$50,550
|clock
|yes
|yes
|yes
|compass
|yes
|no
|no
|external temperature display
|yes
|no
|no
|trip computer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$50,550
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|no
|no
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|no
|no
|Front leg room
|45.3 in.
|45.3 in.
|45.3 in.
|leather
|yes
|no
|no
|Front head room
|42.8 in.
|42.8 in.
|42.8 in.
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|no
|no
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|no
|no
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|no
|no
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|no
|no
|Front shoulder room
|64.8 in.
|64.8 in.
|64.8 in.
|40-20-40 split bench front seats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|no
|no
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|no
|no
|Front hip room
|60.7 in.
|60.8 in.
|60.7 in.
|4 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|no
|yes
|yes
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|no
|yes
|yes
|Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|no
|yes
|no
|cloth
|no
|yes
|no
|vinyl
|no
|no
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$50,550
|Rear head room
|40.5 in.
|38.7 in.
|40.5 in.
|Rear hip Room
|60.2 in.
|60.2 in.
|60.2 in.
|Rear leg room
|40.9 in.
|34.7 in.
|40.9 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|64.3 in.
|64.3 in.
|64.3 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|yes
|yes
|folding with storage center armrest
|yes
|no
|no
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|no
|yes
|Folding rear seatback
|no
|yes
|no
|folding center armrest
|no
|no
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$50,550
|Spray-On Bed Liner
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Polished Exhaust Tip
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Body-Colored Accented Grille
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front and Rear Molded Splash Guards
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Chrome Tailgate Handle
|yes
|no
|no
|LT265/70R18E All-Season Blackwall Spare Tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Ultrasonic Front and Rear Park Assist
|yes
|no
|no
|Soft Folding Tonneau Cover
|yes
|no
|yes
|Power Glass Sunroof
|yes
|no
|no
|Underbody Shields
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Chrome Grille Surround w/Body-Color Inserts
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Skid Resistant Bed Liner
|yes
|yes
|yes
|6" Rectangular Tubular Chromed Assist Steps
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Power Sliding Rear Window
|yes
|no
|no
|Roof-Mounted Lamp Provision
|yes
|yes
|yes
|6" Black Rectangular Tubular Assist Steps
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Cargo Box Retractable Side Assist Step
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Wheel Locks
|yes
|no
|yes
|Rubber Bed Mat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear Bumper Delete
|yes
|no
|yes
|4" Round Chrome Tubular Assist Steps
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Vinyl Tonneau Cover
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Chrome Recovery Hooks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|LT265/70R18E All-Terrain Blackwall Tires
|yes
|no
|yes
|Pickup Bed Delete
|yes
|yes
|yes
|VXH 6" Chrome Tubular Rectangular Assist Step Delete
|yes
|no
|no
|Body Color Wheel Arch Moldings
|yes
|no
|yes
|Hard Tri-Folding Tonneau w/Vinyl Cover
|yes
|no
|yes
|Smoked Amber Roof Marker Lamps
|yes
|no
|yes
|4" Round Black Tubular Assist Steps
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Body Color Molded Splash Guards
|yes
|no
|yes
|LT235/80R17E All-Terrain Blackwall Tires
|no
|yes
|no
|Body-Colored Bodyside Moldings
|no
|yes
|yes
|LT235/80R17E All-Terrain Spare Tires w/Non-Matching Steel Spare Wheel
|no
|yes
|no
|Electric Rear-Window Defogger
|no
|yes
|yes
|LT235/80R17E Highway Spare Tire
|no
|yes
|no
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$50,550
|Length
|258.4 in.
|248.9 in.
|258.4 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|14500 lbs.
|20000 lbs.
|14500 lbs.
|Curb weight
|6551 lbs.
|6765 lbs.
|6551 lbs.
|Gross weight
|10700 lbs.
|13025 lbs.
|10700 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|8.4 in.
|8.4 in.
|8.4 in.
|Height
|77.9 in.
|77.6 in.
|77.9 in.
|Maximum payload
|4124 lbs.
|6235 lbs.
|4124 lbs.
|Wheel base
|167.7 in.
|158.1 in.
|167.7 in.
|Width
|80.5 in.
|96.0 in.
|80.5 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$50,550
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$50,550
|LT265/70R E tires
|yes
|no
|yes
|chrome-clad wheel covers
|yes
|yes
|no
|18 x 8.0 in. wheels
|yes
|no
|yes
|fullsize non-matching spare tire
|yes
|no
|no
|All terrain tires
|yes
|no
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|no
|no
|painted steel wheels
|no
|yes
|yes
|fullsize matching spare tire
|no
|yes
|yes
|17 x 6.5 in. wheels
|no
|yes
|no
|All season tires
|no
|yes
|no
|LT235/80R E tires
|no
|yes
|no
|partial wheel covers
|no
|no
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$50,550
|Stabilizer bar stabilizer bar
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front independent suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$50,550
|Free Maintenance
|2 yr./ 24000 mi.
|2 yr./ 24000 mi.
|no
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|no
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|no
|Rust
|6 yr./ 100000 mi.
|6 yr./ 100000 mi.
|no
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|no
