  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Sierra 3500HD
  4. Used 2016 GMC Sierra 3500HD
  5. Used 2016 GMC Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2016 GMC Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

More about the 2016 Sierra 3500HD
5(33%)4(16%)3(0%)2(18%)1(33%)
3.0
6 reviews
Write a review
See all Sierra 3500HDS for sale
List Price
$39,999
Used Sierra 3500HD for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
12

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

I love my truck

Jon ellis, 08/18/2016
Denali 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I have a 2015 gmc 3500 dually with the durmax. I also put 24 inch 18 wheel style wheels with larger tires. My truck rides great and i had as much as 21 mpg on the hwy. I average about 15mpg but i do a lot of stop and go and sitting in Atlanta traffic. I have a 26 foot trailer and when i pull it it doesnt even feel any different. I had a ford f350 prior and i had nothing but issues. I also have new a ls460 but i rather drive my truck.

Comfort
Report Abuse

Had every brand of truck. This is the BEST!

zolman@evansville.net, 08/31/2017
SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

First of all Edmunds doesn't give the Duramax / Allison option to review. That is what mine is so it might not compare to other reviewers. The some of previous reviewers must have been driving a completely different truck then I was. Some of those reviews just didn't make sense to me. This is an awesome truck. It's more "luxury car" like then any truck I've ever driven. And now I have had 40,000 miles of trouble free use. My wife enjoys driving it because she has great visibility and it is so easy to handle for the "beast" that it is. It easily handles my 39 ', 15,300 5th Wheel toy hauler with a 2 700lb. mototcycles. You actually don't even know all that load is back there. As it has gotten more miles on it the MPG has improved. I know this is hard to believe but at 40MPH I've gotten over 30 MPG. At interstate speeds of 70-75 MPG it averages over 21 MPG. Pulling my 17,000lb 5th Wheel trailer I get 11.5. One of the problems for GM is that they build such a good truck that I can’t even consider a new purchase. This truck is all I need and the new enhancements don’t add much to what I already have.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Should have kept my ford

Z Costello, 06/14/2016
Denali 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
2 of 3 people found this review helpful

Bought this truck brand new. Needed a dually for towing. Thought I couldn't go wrong with a new Denali diesel. Was I wrong. Digital steering assist whines in the steering column when at idle. Ridiculous for a $70k truck. I also have cabin noise issues. I can hear the ticking of exhaust coming from dash area on driver side. Not well insulated for outside noises. And just last week noticed I have about 2 inches of play in the steering wheel. Hard to control at highway speeds. Gm has been terrible to deal with. They say everything is normal for this truck. Completely unexceptable. Traded my Ford F-350 for this.....big mistake. I am pursuing lemon law on this truck. Has been in dealer 3 times for same issue. Going in again to see if they can fix. Gm doesn't have a fix therefore it's normal. That's not gonna fly. *Just to update. Took my truck in again for issues listed above. As expected GM has no fix for problems. They agreed the digital assisted steering is noisy but they don't know how to fix so they chalked it up to a normal characteristic of the truck. Really bad service. I'll be going back to a Ford soon. Never had an issue with my F350's.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

2016 gmc sierra denali 3500

Vlad park, 02/07/2016
Denali 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
3 of 8 people found this review helpful

Tranny kicks after coming to a complete stop,dealer says its gas slushing in tank. B.S Towing a load you get a bad viration that you feel on gas petal .not confortable driving over 60 mph to much vibration. To much electronics freezes radio once in while. When you have weight in bed approx 1000lb lifts front end it make your front end rattle.dealer said that was normal...every problem is normal.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Report Abuse

Reliable Workhorse

Robc, 01/10/2018
SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

The ride is harsh empty (but not like a F450 F550). The suspension is great with a load. The gas engine tows well - I pull horses, boats and campers. The fuel economy is 13-14 empty (highway) and 6-8 towing any trailer (2000-8000 lbs) Update - after 38000 miles including over 15,000 towing heavy trailers I give this truck a great rating. It loves its fuel - but it is a reliable workhorse. Never a complaint and a flawless service record! Not a single issue. Now at 50,000 miles and nothing other than normal maintenance. Great vehicle!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
12
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Sierra 3500HDS for sale

Related Used 2016 GMC Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles