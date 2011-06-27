Used 2016 GMC Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

I love my truck Jon ellis , 08/18/2016 Denali 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I have a 2015 gmc 3500 dually with the durmax. I also put 24 inch 18 wheel style wheels with larger tires. My truck rides great and i had as much as 21 mpg on the hwy. I average about 15mpg but i do a lot of stop and go and sitting in Atlanta traffic. I have a 26 foot trailer and when i pull it it doesnt even feel any different. I had a ford f350 prior and i had nothing but issues. I also have new a ls460 but i rather drive my truck. Comfort Report Abuse

Had every brand of truck. This is the BEST! zolman@evansville.net , 08/31/2017 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful First of all Edmunds doesn't give the Duramax / Allison option to review. That is what mine is so it might not compare to other reviewers. The some of previous reviewers must have been driving a completely different truck then I was. Some of those reviews just didn't make sense to me. This is an awesome truck. It's more "luxury car" like then any truck I've ever driven. And now I have had 40,000 miles of trouble free use. My wife enjoys driving it because she has great visibility and it is so easy to handle for the "beast" that it is. It easily handles my 39 ', 15,300 5th Wheel toy hauler with a 2 700lb. mototcycles. You actually don't even know all that load is back there. As it has gotten more miles on it the MPG has improved. I know this is hard to believe but at 40MPH I've gotten over 30 MPG. At interstate speeds of 70-75 MPG it averages over 21 MPG. Pulling my 17,000lb 5th Wheel trailer I get 11.5. One of the problems for GM is that they build such a good truck that I can't even consider a new purchase. This truck is all I need and the new enhancements don't add much to what I already have.

Should have kept my ford Z Costello , 06/14/2016 Denali 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) 2 of 3 people found this review helpful Bought this truck brand new. Needed a dually for towing. Thought I couldn't go wrong with a new Denali diesel. Was I wrong. Digital steering assist whines in the steering column when at idle. Ridiculous for a $70k truck. I also have cabin noise issues. I can hear the ticking of exhaust coming from dash area on driver side. Not well insulated for outside noises. And just last week noticed I have about 2 inches of play in the steering wheel. Hard to control at highway speeds. Gm has been terrible to deal with. They say everything is normal for this truck. Completely unexceptable. Traded my Ford F-350 for this.....big mistake. I am pursuing lemon law on this truck. Has been in dealer 3 times for same issue. Going in again to see if they can fix. Gm doesn't have a fix therefore it's normal. That's not gonna fly. *Just to update. Took my truck in again for issues listed above. As expected GM has no fix for problems. They agreed the digital assisted steering is noisy but they don't know how to fix so they chalked it up to a normal characteristic of the truck. Really bad service. I'll be going back to a Ford soon. Never had an issue with my F350's.

2016 gmc sierra denali 3500 Vlad park , 02/07/2016 Denali 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) 3 of 8 people found this review helpful Tranny kicks after coming to a complete stop,dealer says its gas slushing in tank. B.S Towing a load you get a bad viration that you feel on gas petal .not confortable driving over 60 mph to much vibration. To much electronics freezes radio once in while. When you have weight in bed approx 1000lb lifts front end it make your front end rattle.dealer said that was normal...every problem is normal.