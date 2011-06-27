Used 2011 GMC Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab Consumer Reviews
broke down on the first day
duramax diesel 2011, bought 7/22/2011 build date 6/2011. exhaust fluid malfunction light on with check engine light, 5 miles from dealership, drove 150 miles, took to dealer in the am, tried programming fix, no help from gmc tech support, 8-5 m-f, thats BS.dealer tried, gm is working on new code/software to fix, working on it for 7 months, no luck,HEY GUYS, WAKE UP, this glitch is affecting real people in the real world, probably will end up being class action against GM! God Bless.... almost forgot, reverse sensors broken from factory////????
Worst truck I have owned so far.
At 23,000 miles the exhaust fluid warning came on, took it to the dealer and they took 2 days to fixed it. At 43,000 miles something outside the engine malfunction It cost me $18000.00 obviously they told me that that is not cover by the 100,000 mile power train, now at 53,000 miles something with the transmission went bad and the dealership is telling me that it will cost around $800.00 to fix and of course is has nothing to do with the power train so no luck. I will never buy another GMC vehicle in my life. I can put up with the small space inside, because I liked the oversized bed, but not paying $2700.00 with in a 6 month period give me a brake.
update on repairs
update to previous report, exhaust fluid tube was not connected from the factory, dealer repaired, software was doing its function reporting a malfunction, 1000 miles today, towed a 20' gooseneck weighing approx 10,000 lbs., towed like a feather, entire truck engineering is 100% better than my 2009 chevy 3500. very quiet interior, avg 12mpg towing, 17-18mpg empty.
GREAT TRUCK!!!
Simply the best truck ever made!!!! My 2006 LBD Duramax had less of the federal emissions trash than this 2011, thus was probably a long term best buy. But I sure love my 2011, so far so good! No problems this far,,,,,except 2 trips to the dealership due to def tank issues. The were updated under warranty. I am now at 40k miles. ( I have a 2011 Avalanche, a 2014 Chevy Cruze diesel)
Pleased
Fourth GMC diesel and second Duramax. The LML Duramax has been everything I expected. I do wish the USB port for my iPhone was not in the console.
