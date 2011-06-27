2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

Brett , 03/06/2020 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

We just Got the new 2020 GMC 2500HD 4×4 Duramax crew cab . Wow what a difference it is compared to my 2018 GMC with all the same features. What a great truck . The team at Piehls GMC in Princeton,IL with CJ,Rob an Harold made the entire process a great experience. Thank you Brett